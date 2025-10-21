Lycksell recalled from Belleville

Swedish forward makes his second trip to Ottawa this year

Lycksell 2

After a brief stay of a few days in Belleville, Olle Lycksell is back in Ottawa.

The Senators announced Tuesday morning that the 26-year-old Swedish forward has been recalled.

In two games with the B-Sens last weekend, Lycksell had three shots on goal and two penalty minutes. He is still looking for his first point of the season.

During his previous stint in Ottawa, Lycksell also played in two games.

The forward, who was selected in the sixth round by the Philadelphia Flyers in the 2017 draft, has played a total of 47 games in the NHL.

The Senators' home stand continues on Tuesday when the Edmonton Oilers visit Canadian Tire Centre.

