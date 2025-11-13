Know before you go: Hockey Fights Cancer Night

Hockey will be just one of the focuses on Thursday night at Canadian Tire Centre, as the Senators host the Bruins for Hockey Fights Cancer Night presented by CIBC.

“I think first of all, it’s important and it’s great that the NHL has nights like this,” Travis Green said during his media availability on Thursday morning.

“For the players that have been affected by cancer, it’s probably going to hit them a little bit, which isn’t necessarily a bad thing, I think it’s a reminder that there’s more to life than hockey. If we can help people, comfort people in any way, raise money, I think that’s a big part of being a professional athlete, and I think it’s great that we do these things.”

The Senators Community Foundation has an aspirational goal to raise $100,000 this year in support of children’s oncology in our region, which you can donate to here.

“It’s important, guys look forward to these kinds of nights,” Senators forward Nick Cousins told Sens360 after morning skate on Thursday morning. “Should be lots of energy in the building, we’ve got the purple hoodies, it goes a long way for the fans and the guys enjoy wearing them.”

Fans are encouraged to be in their seats early to witness a pair of touching moments ahead of the opening faceoff. Dylan, a 21-year-old blood cancer patient, will ring the ceremonial bell as a powerful symbol to mark the end of his treatments. Dylan recently completed eight rounds of chemotherapy and 20 rounds of radiation and will ring the bell as a show his strength and perseverance.

The ceremonial puck drop will feature two-year-old Grace, who is battling a rare form of neuroblastoma. Her family — who have stayed at Ronald McDonald House Ottawa — will accompany her on the ice, along with Michael and Lucie Andlauer. The Andlauer family is pledging to match all donations made inside Canadian Tire Centre and online for Hockey Fights Cancer Night presented by CIBC on Thursday.

All fans attending Thursday's game will receive 'I Fight For' placards to display their own personal connection to the cause. A placard photo station will be available for fans to take pictures at lower Gate 1.

Mystery pucks autographed by Senators players will be available for $35, while 50/50 proceeds for the evening will go towards a handful of oncology and pediatric initiatives in Ottawa-Gatineau, including: CHEO, the Bryan Murray Legacy Fund, Canadian Blood Services and Maison Papillon.

More than a dozen suite owners and partners have generously donated more than 100 tickets for Hockey Fights Cancer presented by CIBC, allowing oncology kids and their families to attend Thursday's game. Tamy Bell will be selling Golden merchandise outside of section 106 in support of the Griffin Bell Golden Endowment Fund.

Canadian Blood Services will be in attendance to help raise awareness for the critical need for blood and plasma donations across the country.

“I think we’ve all been touched by it, in one way or another,” said Steve Staios, the Senators president of hockey operations and general manager. Staios’s wife Susannah underwent surgery two years ago to remove a cancerous mass on her colon.

“Our players give back to this community in all respects, but certainly when it comes to their CHEO visits, I think they go above and beyond for the youth in our community,” said Staios.

“Our guys really care. I know that they’ll have some deep reflection at certain points in time, but they’re pro athletes, they’ll get themselves ready to play. But certainly, this is a special evening for us because everybody has been touched by it, me personally as well."