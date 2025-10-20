Kaliyev returns to Belleville

The Senators assigned forward Arthur Kaliyev to their AHL affiliate in Belleville on Monday afternoon.

The Uzbekistan-born forward played in the Senators' last two games. He played 28 shifts and fired four shots on goal. He earned his first point with Ottawa — an assist — in the first period of Saturday's game against the New York Islanders.

Kaliyev, who was signed to a one-year contract last summer, will return to Belleville, where he started the season. He had two assists in his first two games with the B-Sens.

Belleville will complete a three-game home stand on Wednesday when they host the Laval Rocket. Next weekend, the team will play two games in as many days on the road against the Toronto Marlies.