Nick JenSENS

The Senators have acquired defenceman Nick Jensen from the Washington Capitals in exchange for defenceman Jakob Chychrun and Washington’s 2026 third round pick.

The Ottawa Senators have kicked Free Agency off with a trade, as the team has announced they have traded defenceman Jakob Chychrun to the Washington Capitals in exchange for defenceman Nick Jensen and a 2026 third round pick.

Jensen, 33, spent the prior season with the Capitals, where he skated in 78 regular season games and recorded 14 points (one goal, 13 assists). The St. Paul, Minnesota native has played a career 562 NHL games, split between the Capitals and the Detroit Red Wings. In that time, he has recorded 19 goals and 115 assists for a total of 134 points.

Drafted in the fifth round, 150th overall by the Red Wings in the 2009 NHL Entry Draft, Jensen brings valuable veteran leadership to a young Sens core. The 6’1” defenceman plays a fast, puck-moving game and will be a steady reliability for the Senators.

Heading Washington’s way is Jakob Chychrun, who skated in 94 regular season games during his time with the Senators. The defenceman recorded 16 goals and 30 assists for a total of 46 points in that span. Chychrun was originally acquired from the Arizona Coyotes via trade on March 1, 2023.

With their first move of the day, Ottawa has secured a strong, veteran presence on the backend that will provide the team with leadership and speed on defence.

The acquisition of Nick Jensen is sure to be just the tip of the ice berg, as Free Agency kicks off.

