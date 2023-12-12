Senators fall to Hurricanes

The Sens regained some life after Parker Kelly potted a short handed goal before Tim Stützle tied the game just 35 seconds later. Carolina was able to regain the lead following Brady Skjei's goal and then Jaccob Slavin effectively put an end to it when he scored a short-handed goal of his own.

After some early season bumps the Sens seem to have found their identity. Winners of three of their last four games and having played consistently strong hockey regardless of the result since the Columbus game, the Senators seem to be on the upswing. Since beginning to play a more consistent hockey schedule, the team has looked more disciplined and they are capitalizing on their chances. Hitting their stride right in time for a tough pre-Christmas stretch that will see them on the road for five of the next seven and playing against four or five playoff teams.

Ottawa marks the last Canadian stop of Carolina's six-game road trip that saw the face Winnipeg, Edmonton, Calgary and Vancouver before coming to the Nations Capital. Thus far the Hurricanes haven't been able to pull out a win, however we all know what Rod Brind'Amour's team is capable of. The Canes have the second best record in the NHL over the last half decade, and have built an identity on not giving much up. This season they lead the league in allowing the fewest shots on net per game, meaning that the Sens will have to make the most of limited opportunities.

Look for this game to be a battle as Carolina looks to find their footing while the Senators look to carry momentum from the Detroit game into tonight and look to make up for the season opener.