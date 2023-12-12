Senators fall to Hurricanes

Recapping the Senators game against the Carolina Hurricanes at Canadian Tire Centre

By Daniel Chisholm
@Senators Hockey Content and Social Media Specialist

The last time these two saw each other the Hurricanes walked away with the victory after a back-and-forth effort. After Mathieu Joseph scored the first goal of the game and the Sens season, Carolina rattled off three straight in the second and third periods to take a two goal lead.

Mathieu Joseph with a Goal vs. Carolina Hurricanes

The Sens regained some life after Parker Kelly potted a short handed goal before Tim Stützle tied the game just 35 seconds later. Carolina was able to regain the lead following Brady Skjei's goal and then Jaccob Slavin effectively put an end to it when he scored a short-handed goal of his own.

After some early season bumps the Sens seem to have found their identity. Winners of three of their last four games and having played consistently strong hockey regardless of the result since the Columbus game, the Senators seem to be on the upswing. Since beginning to play a more consistent hockey schedule, the team has looked more disciplined and they are capitalizing on their chances. Hitting their stride right in time for a tough pre-Christmas stretch that will see them on the road for five of the next seven and playing against four or five playoff teams.

Ottawa marks the last Canadian stop of Carolina's six-game road trip that saw the face Winnipeg, Edmonton, Calgary and Vancouver before coming to the Nations Capital. Thus far the Hurricanes haven't been able to pull out a win, however we all know what Rod Brind'Amour's team is capable of. The Canes have the second best record in the NHL over the last half decade, and have built an identity on not giving much up. This season they lead the league in allowing the fewest shots on net per game, meaning that the Sens will have to make the most of limited opportunities.

Look for this game to be a battle as Carolina looks to find their footing while the Senators look to carry momentum from the Detroit game into tonight and look to make up for the season opener.

D.J. Smith confirmed at his morning media session that the line up would not change following the team's win over Detroit on Saturday.

Sens vs Canes is underway at Canadian Tire Centre!

Goal: Josh Norris breaks the scoring open after tipping in Erik Brännström's slap shot at the 7:27 mark, 1-0 Sens.

CAR@OTT: Norris scores goal against Pyotr Kochetkov

Penalty: Martin Necas is called for cross-checking Vladimir Tarasenko at the 14:02 mark of the period and the Sens will get the first crack on the power play.

The Hurricanes walk away from this one no problem.

Penalty: Ridly Greig is called for interference on Brett Pesce at the 17:16 mark and the Canes have their first try with the man advantage.

Goal: Martin Necas makes amends for his early penatly and puts a snap shot past Korpisalo on the power play to draw this game even.

The first comes to an end tied one to one.

Hurricanes
Stat
Senators
1
Goals
1
14
Shots
11
56.5%
Face-off percentage%
43.5%
1/1
Power Play
0/1
5
Hits
7
6
Blocks
7

Penalty: Carolina is called for having too many men on the ice at the 4:19 mark and the Senators will have another try on the power play.

Carolina fights off another penalty.

Penalty: Just 19 seconds later Brady Skjei is called for delay of game and the Sens are back on the man advantage.

Penalty kill stands tall again for the Hurricanes.

Penalty: The Hurricanes will have their second try on the power play as Artem Zub is called for holding Jordan Staal with 7:57 to play in the period.

Goal: Sebastian Aho converts 15 seconds into the power play to give the Hurricanes the 2-1 lead.

Goal: Sebastian Aho gets in front of the pack and slides the puck to a trailing Seth Jarvis who scores on a snap shot on the two-on-one. 3-1 Hurricanes.

Penalty: Stefan Noesen is called for boarding Mathieu Joseph and after the play Ridly Greig is called for roughing Stefan Noesen with 3:59 to play. Four-on-four for the next two minutes.

Goal: Sebastian Aho scores his second of the game on the four-on-four to make it 4-1 Hurricanes with 2:41 to play.

Hurricanes
Stat
Senators
4
Goals
1
24
Shots
18
45.2%
Face-off percentage%
54.8%
2/2
Power Play
0/3
11
Hits
10
10
Blocks
11

Penalty: Martin Necas is called for slashing Brady Tkachuk at the 2:03 mark of the third, Sens have their fourth try on the man advantage.

The Hurricanes kill off yet another penalty to make it 4/4 on the night.

Penalty: Ridly Greig is called for cross checking Dmitri Orlov and as a response Dmitry Orlov is called for roughing Ridly Greig with 5:28 to play. Four-on-four for the next two minutes.

This one comes to an end 4-1 Carolina.

Recap: Hurricanes at Senators 12.12.23

