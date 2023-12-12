Senators fall to Hurricanes

Penalty: Carolina is called for having too many men on the ice at the 4:19 mark and the Senators will have another try on the power play.
Carolina fights off another penalty.
Penalty: Just 19 seconds later Brady Skjei is called for delay of game and the Sens are back on the man advantage.
Penalty kill stands tall again for the Hurricanes.
Penalty: The Hurricanes will have their second try on the power play as Artem Zub is called for holding Jordan Staal with 7:57 to play in the period.
Goal: Sebastian Aho converts 15 seconds into the power play to give the Hurricanes the 2-1 lead.
Goal: Sebastian Aho gets in front of the pack and slides the puck to a trailing Seth Jarvis who scores on a snap shot on the two-on-one. 3-1 Hurricanes.
Penalty: Stefan Noesen is called for boarding Mathieu Joseph and after the play Ridly Greig is called for roughing Stefan Noesen with 3:59 to play. Four-on-four for the next two minutes.
Goal: Sebastian Aho scores his second of the game on the four-on-four to make it 4-1 Hurricanes with 2:41 to play.