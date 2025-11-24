Senators set for rematch with Kings

As the skies of November turn gloomy, the Ottawa Senators are dreaming of Californication.

Heading into a Monday night matchup with the Los Angeles Kings, the Sens have won the first two games of their annual California swing, putting them on the verge of sweeping the state trip for only the second time in franchise history.

The third game of the Sens’ seven-game road trip will serve as a rematch for the teams, who played a tight-checking, low-event game on Nov. 15 which ended in a 1-0 Kings win.

“We had a really good game against them last week, a game we thought we could have won, but I think that just builds more fire for us,” said Jake Sanderson after Monday’s practice.

“We know we play them well, but at the same time, they’re a really good home team, they come out hard, they’re physical, so we’ve got to match that and keep this road trip going good.”

Travis Green said he expects another low-scoring game, just as he predicted last time.

“Both teams not giving a lot, you’re going to have to work to create chances,” said Green. "Going to have to work to defend too, they’re a good team. Going to be a good game tonight.”

The Senators have been stingy defensively through the month of November, allowing three goals or less in each of their last eight games and 14 of their last 15 overall.

Helping those results has been a focus on shot suppression. The Senators have allowed the second fewest in the league this season, an average of 25 per game.

“Obviously when you have your shot level down, everyone’s on the same page, everyone’s committed,” said Green. “I think if you play solid defensively, you’re going to give yourself a chance to win every night and I think our group’s buying into that.”

The game also marks a return to Los Angeles for Jordan Spence, who is off to a hot start with the Sens with a goal and seven assists through his first 12 games since being acquired on draft day.

“I’m pretty excited,” said Spence. “It’s pretty weird going into the rink and going into the visitors’ room, but that’s just how it goes. It’s good to be back in L.A., but at the same time tonight we want to get the win, and we’re off to a good start so we want to keep that rolling and keep that momentum going.”