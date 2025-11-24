Senators set for rematch with Kings

Sens lost 1-0 to Kings on Nov. 15

Ottawa Senators

As the skies of November turn gloomy, the Ottawa Senators are dreaming of Californication.

Heading into a Monday night matchup with the Los Angeles Kings, the Sens have won the first two games of their annual California swing, putting them on the verge of sweeping the state trip for only the second time in franchise history.

The third game of the Sens’ seven-game road trip will serve as a rematch for the teams, who played a tight-checking, low-event game on Nov. 15 which ended in a 1-0 Kings win.

“We had a really good game against them last week, a game we thought we could have won, but I think that just builds more fire for us,” said Jake Sanderson after Monday’s practice.

“We know we play them well, but at the same time, they’re a really good home team, they come out hard, they’re physical, so we’ve got to match that and keep this road trip going good.”

Travis Green said he expects another low-scoring game, just as he predicted last time.

“Both teams not giving a lot, you’re going to have to work to create chances,” said Green. "Going to have to work to defend too, they’re a good team. Going to be a good game tonight.”

The Senators have been stingy defensively through the month of November, allowing three goals or less in each of their last eight games and 14 of their last 15 overall.

Helping those results has been a focus on shot suppression. The Senators have allowed the second fewest in the league this season, an average of 25 per game.

“Obviously when you have your shot level down, everyone’s on the same page, everyone’s committed,” said Green. “I think if you play solid defensively, you’re going to give yourself a chance to win every night and I think our group’s buying into that.”

The game also marks a return to Los Angeles for Jordan Spence, who is off to a hot start with the Sens with a goal and seven assists through his first 12 games since being acquired on draft day.

“I’m pretty excited,” said Spence. “It’s pretty weird going into the rink and going into the visitors’ room, but that’s just how it goes. It’s good to be back in L.A., but at the same time tonight we want to get the win, and we’re off to a good start so we want to keep that rolling and keep that momentum going.”

Jackson Starr sets up tonight's game in LA with all the latest news from the West Coast.

The Faceoff

The only time Ottawa swept the California road trip happened during the ‘Hamburglar run’ in 2014-15, when they beat Anaheim (3-0), Los Angeles (1-0) and San Jose (4-2) in the span of four days in February of 2015.

Leevi Meriläinen will start against the Kings for the first time in his career. Since dropping an 8-4 decision to the Buffalo Sabres in his first game of the season, Meriläinen has won three games in a row with a .901 save percentage and 2.67 goals-against average.

Perron leads all players in career games played (54), in goals (18), in assists (24), in points (42), and in penalty minutes (30) against Los Angeles.

Loose Pucks

Ridly Greig and Thomas Chabot will not dress against the Kings. Green said both are day-to-day with injuries. Nikolas Matinpalo will draw back into the lineup on the backend. Meanwhile, Green expects Brady Tkachuk to play “sooner rather than later,” after the captain was a full participant in Monday’s practice.

Ottawa’s 3-2 win over Anaheim on Thursday marked their 20th game of the 2025-26 regular season. With a 10-6-4 record (.600 points percentage), this year’s edition of the Senators have the best record at the 20-game mark since the 2016-17 team.

Linus Ullmark has appeared in 17 of the Senators’ first 21 games this season. That is the busiest workload Ullmark has experienced to start a season in his NHL career and the first time he’s appeared in 17 games before Dec. 1 of a season.

The Senators have led the league in faceoff percentage wire-to-wire this season, and currently sit at 58.2 per cent heading into Monday night.

Ottawa has never lost on Prime Monday Night Hockey. They went 3-0 a season ago, and defeated the Boston Bruins 7-2 on Oct. 27 in their first Prime game of 2025–26. The Sens are tied with the Leafs for the most Prime broadcasts this season, with six.

