Game Day 5: CBJ vs OTT

1. The set up:

Looking to make it four straight wins, the Senators welcome the Columbus Blue Jackets to Canadian Tire Centre tonight in their only visit to Ottawa this season. The Sens have been playing strong hockey lately with 16 points in their last 12 games while averaging 3.73 goals per game in that stretch. Seeking revenge for the 4-2 loss Columbus dealt them back on Dec. 1, the Sens will look to carry the momentum from a big Battle of Ontario win into tonight.

This season has not gone the way the Blue Jackets would have liked it to, sitting in last place in the Eastern Conference and now without three of their top players in Adam Fantilli, Patrik Laine, and Yegot Chinakhov. However, as they have shown time and time again this season, this group cannot be taken lightly. Columbus has downed some of the best teams in the league this season including the Bruins, the Devils, and the Rangers, and of course they beat the Sens once already. Look for them to relish in the opporunity to play spoiler tonight.