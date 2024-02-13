Game Day 5: CBJ vs OTT

Breaking down what you need to know ahead of the Senators hosting the Blue Jackets

Game Day 5
By Daniel Chisholm
Senators Hockey Content and Social Media Specialist

1. The set up:

Looking to make it four straight wins, the Senators welcome the Columbus Blue Jackets to Canadian Tire Centre tonight in their only visit to Ottawa this season. The Sens have been playing strong hockey lately with 16 points in their last 12 games while averaging 3.73 goals per game in that stretch. Seeking revenge for the 4-2 loss Columbus dealt them back on Dec. 1, the Sens will look to carry the momentum from a big Battle of Ontario win into tonight.

This season has not gone the way the Blue Jackets would have liked it to, sitting in last place in the Eastern Conference and now without three of their top players in Adam Fantilli, Patrik Laine, and Yegot Chinakhov. However, as they have shown time and time again this season, this group cannot be taken lightly. Columbus has downed some of the best teams in the league this season including the Bruins, the Devils, and the Rangers, and of course they beat the Sens once already. Look for them to relish in the opporunity to play spoiler tonight.

2. Roster report:

The Senators waived forwad Zack MacEwen yesterday afternoon to clear cap space to welcome Anton Forsberg back into the fold. interim head coach Jacques Martin mentioned that defenceman Artem Zub will be a game time decision as he recovers from a lower body injury sustained against Toronto, while his defensive partner Jake Sanderson remains out after sustaining an injury against Detroit before the All-Star break. Below is how the Senators lined up at morning skate at Canadian Tire Centre:

Projected Lines Article

3. Who to watch:

The impact Shane Pinto has had since returning to the line-up a few weeks ago is hard to ignore. In his seven games back Pinto has three goals and four assists to average a point per game while centring the third line. In his last two outings alone Pinto has five points with two goals and three assists, including the game-winning goal in overtime against Detroit.

OTT@DET: Pinto scores goal against Alex Lyon

While his production has been welcomed it's his mature 200-foot game that is his true value. Pinto's responsible style of play has given Jacques Martin a lot of flexibility to work with, often putting Pinto's line up against their opponent's top line to open up Norris and Stützle's lines. 

Arguably the best line for the Sens against Toronto, look for Pinto's line to pick up right where they left off on Saturday and set the tone here tonight.

4. Sens finding their identity:

This season has had it's fair share of ups and downs for the Sens having gone through an ownership change, a new GM, a new head coach, key injuries, and more all in about three months. Now that's not to make an excuse for where the Senators are at in the standings, just a highlight of some of the adverisities they have faced.

However, over the last eleven games, the Senators really seem to have found their identity. They have started playing as a more cohesive group, buying into a 200-foot game and leaning on their depth. Over those 11 games the Sens have have had 16 different goal scorers, averaging 3.73 goals per game. With the exception of the game against the Rangers, the Senators have often looked like the better team holding their opponent to just 2.90 goals per game in ten games.

While there is still room for improvement the Senators seem to be finding their footing at the right time as they try to make up ground in the playoff race in the back nine of the season.

5. Where to watch:

For fans not at Canadian Tire Centre, tonight's game can be found live on TSN5 in English and RDS2 in French. Additionally, TSN1200 and Unique FM 94,5 have you covered on the radio with the English and French calls.

