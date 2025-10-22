Sens Grab a Point in OT vs Oilers

Oilers at Senators | Recap

By Callum Fraser
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

OTTAWA -- Jake Walman scored 2:24 into overtime and the Edmonton Oilers recovered from a scoreless third period to defeat the Ottawa Senators 3-2 at Canadian Tire Centre on Tuesday.

Walman, who was making his season debut after missing six games with an undisclosed injury, beat Senators goaltender Linus Ullmark over the glove with a slap shot from the top of the slot in the last seconds of a 4-on-3 power play.

Isaac Howard scored his first NHL goal and Connor McDavid had a goal for the Oilers (3-3-1), who had lost three straight. Stuart Skinner made 18 saves for his 100th NHL win.

Dylan Cozens and Thomas Chabot scored, and Ullmark made 21 saves for the Senators (2-4-1), who entered the third period down 2-0.

Adam Henrique had two shots in 13:17 of ice time in his 1,000th career NHL game. He is the first player to appear with Edmonton during the milestone.

McDavid gave the Oilers a 1-0 lead at 16:31 of the first period when he one-timed a centering pass from Ryan Nugent-Hopkins on a power play. It was his first goal in seven games this season.

Howard, fresh out of the penalty box, put a one-timer five-hole on Ullmark to make it 2-0 at 0:49 of the second period.

Cozens cut it to 2-1 at 0:13 of the third period when he beat Skinner blocker side with a wrist shot from the slot on a power play.

Chabot’s point shot made it through the crowd in front and past a heavily screened Skinner to tie it 2-2 at 1:49 and ultimately send the game to overtime.

News Feed

Senators set to square off with Oilers

Know before you go: The plaza returns to Canadian Tire Centre as homestand continues

Sens eager to reset after ‘bitter’ loss to Islanders

Kaliyev returns to Belleville

Senators continue homestand against Islanders

Saves in spades: How Linus Ullmark willed the Sens to victory over Seattle

Lycksell assigned to Belleville

Oktoberfest set for Oct. 18 against New York Islanders

Sens look to right ship against Kraken as four-game homestand begins

Senators recall Arthur Kaliyev from Belleville

Hot in the dot: Sens look to continue faceoff prowess in Buffalo

Debuts, injuries, and a near miss off the post define Senators’ Thanksgiving matinee

Air Canada presents Ignite the Red on Oct. 16 as Senators welcome Kraken

NHL names Shane Pinto second star of the week 

Kleven anticipates return to lineup as Senators return home to face Predators

Senators launch French social media channels

Senators and Panthers square off on opening Saturday of season

Numbers never lie: Sens open with statistical statement in Tampa Bay