Debuts, injuries, and a near miss off the post define Senators’ Thanksgiving matinee

Three Senators made their 2025–26 regular season debuts on Monday afternoon, when the Nashville Predators came to town for Ottawa’s home opener.

Jordan Spence and Tyler Kleven were paired as the third defence pair, while Olle Lycksell played right wing alongside Nick Cousins and Lars Eller.

Drake Batherson is looking to join them on Wednesday night, as the Senators travel to Buffalo to take on the 0-3 Sabres. “I’m ready to go,” Batherson told media after participating in an optional skate on Tuesday morning.

“I’ve taken it day-by-day and feel a lot better the last couple of days, and feel good enough to play,” said Batherson, who had not missed a game since March 2022 before being held out the first three games of this season with an upper-body injury suffered during practice on Sept. 23.

Batherson is the second-longest serving Senator behind Thomas Chabot, and has compiled three-straight 20-goal, 60-point seasons.

“I’m waiting to get final clearance, but it sounds like there’s a good chance he’ll play tomorrow,” said Travis Green, who called Batherson a “welcome addition.”

Meanwhile, Green said Tkachuk will miss “a significant” amount of time after suffering an upper-body injury against the Predators.

The Senators’ captain was boarded by Roman Josi on Monday and briefly left the Senators’ bench after favouring his right arm. Though he returned, he didn’t play at all in the second half of the third period.

Green confirmed that the injury was suffered after he was sent into the boards early in the first period. Green also offered four weeks as an approximate timeline for recovery, but that the team will know more after further diagnosis of the injury.