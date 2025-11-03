Batherson named second star of the week

Drake Batherson was recognized by the NHL for his torrid start and is the league’s second star of the week ending Sunday. Batherson extended his point streak to five games with a goal and an assist against Montreal on Saturday night.

Overall, through 10 games this season, the right winger has five goals and 10 assists, which paces the Sens and ranks him 20th league wide despite missing the first three games of the season due to an upper-body injury sustained in training camp.

“I came into camp feeling good, and then obviously took a little bit of time after the injury [to get up to speed], which always does with anyone,” said Batherson after practicing Monday morning.

“But right now I feel like I’m getting my legs back, and yeah, just trying to play free, and play with my instincts, and I think it’s been working,”

In the absence of Brady Tkachuk, Batherson has played primarily with Tim Stützle on the first line. But Batherson has also seen a good share of reps with Lars Eller and Fabian Zetterlund on the fourth line as of late.

“We’ve scored two goals by me being able to put Drake up on that line,” head coach Travis Green said after practicing on Monday morning, referring to Batherson’s goal on Saturday in Montreal and an Artem Zub game-tying goal against Calgary the previous game, assisted on by Batherson and Eller.

Meanwhile, the pairing of Batherson and Stützle have turned an opportunity to play together into glowing results. Both are riding five game point streaks heading into Thursday night’s game against Boston.

“It’s been awesome, I mean anytime you get to play with him it’s always fun,” said Batherson. “I mean, you look at that third goal, beats a guy to the puck, changes the game around, makes it 3-2. He’s such a dynamic player that can make plays like that and whenever you’re out there with him it’s always a blast.”

Batherson added that any time the two are out there — for the past few games, with Nick Cousins on their left wing — the goal is to score every shift.

“I think that’s kind of our mindset, obviously trying to defend [too], but we always want to create and that’s the way we both think. I think we can read off each other in that kind of way. And we push each other too, he’s not afraid to tell me if he saw a play and I like that. We push each other and we always want the best for each other.”

Batherson has improved statistically each season since entering the league in 2019–20. October now marks his best month statistically of his career and the only month in which is averaging over a point per game, with 48 career points in 43 career games.