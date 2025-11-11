Air Canada presents Ignite the Red on Nov. 11 as Senators host Stars

NOV11-IGNITE_THE_RED-DAL_vs_OTT-Digital-1920x1080-ENG_FA02

The Senators will don their red third jerseys on Tuesday night as the Dallas Stars come to town. Nov. 11 also marks Remembrance Day, and the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 618 – Stittsville will accompany anthem singer Robert Castro before the game.

Ignite the Red is a new recurring theme night throughout the season that pairs on-ice action in the team’s alternate jerseys with off-ice celebrations of Ottawa-Gatineau pride, featuring local talent, food and beverage specials, and community-focused activities on the concourse. Fans are encouraged to wear red and arrive early to enjoy Red Hot Deals available until puck drop. Get your tickets now!

IGNITE THE RED_before you go2_1080x1350

Get your red gear ready...

For the very first time at home, the Sens will be wearing their brand new red third jerseys. Secure your seats to see the new threads in action!

