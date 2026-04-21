AFTER THE BUZZER: Sens fall to Canes in third-longest game in franchise history

What were they saying?

“I thought the first, probably, half of the game, I felt like there had been a lot of talk about creating more offence and I thought we took a couple chances that we don’t usually take. Our forwards were diving down when they don’t usually dive down, and we gave up more chances than we normally do. And Linus kept us in it there, especially… and I really liked our game after that. I felt like they controlled the first half of the game, we controlled the last half, and then overtime I felt like we had a lot of looks to score.” — Travis Green on the loss

“It was a battle. We know that our special teams, our power play needs to be better, that’s one thing we can clean up for sure… I think we had a lot of good looks, a lot of chances to put that one away. It hurts right now but you’ve just got to move on and get ready for the next one.” — Dylan Cozens on the loss

“It was kind of a weird one. We all thought it was offside, just without the control of the puck, but I mean, we were just nervous waiting for the call. And then never seen something like that happen before with the penalty shot after, so it was a weird one for sure.” — Cozens on the penalty shot sequence in the first overtime

“He’s been playing unbelievable, he’s been making tons of massive saves, you know, really big saves, key saves in big moments, so you know, we can do a better job for him back there in helping limit some of those looks.” — Cozens on Ullmark’s game

“Obviously it sucks, but we’ve got a really important game, our fans are going to be fired up, going to give us a lot of momentum. Can’t let it sit in too long, obviously going to be pretty unhappy about it, but going to move on eventually and get ready for Game 3.” — Brady Tkachuk on bouncing back on Thursday

“We can be frustrated for tonight, but we wake up tomorrow, it’s a new day. And we’re going back home, playing in our building in front of our fans, and we know we can beat this team. So you know, it stings right now, but we’ve got to have a short memory.” — Cozens on bouncing back for Thursday

“I think we felt a similar way last year, obviously we lost Game 2 in overtime. We’re excited. Obviously, it’s nice to get a couple days, especially after that game, and get ready for Game 3 in front of our fans. — Batherson on bouncing back for Thursday

“The confidence and the belief is still the highest it could possibly get. We’ve shown we can hang in there, of course we haven’t liked both the results, but I mean, the confidence and the belief that I have in my teammates and that we have in each other is the highest it’s ever been.” — Tkachuk on the confidence level in the room down 2-0 in the series