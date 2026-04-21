AFTER THE BUZZER: Sens fall to Canes in third-longest game in franchise history

Ottawa hit five posts and crossbars in heartbreaking Game 2 loss

PGE2

© Josh Lavallee/NHLI via Getty Images

By Andrew Wilimek
Ottawa Senators

It was overtime, it was over, then it wasn’t, then the Hurricanes had a penalty shot, Linus Ullmark stopped it, they went back to the dressing rooms, and finally, it was over again.

Ottawa’s Game 2 loss to Carolina was heartbreakingly cruel, though their performance did inspire confidence in the team as they return to Ottawa for Games 3 and 4 ready to build on the performance they showcased in the second half of Monday’s double-overtime affair.

After going down 2-0 early in the second period, Ullmark kept the Sens in it, allowing Ottawa to tie the game at two and force overtime. Drake Batherson opened the scoring for the Sens when he buried a bouncing puck midway through the second, and Dylan Cozens tied it with a bad-angle five-hole goal just minutes later.

The scoreboard would briefly read 3-2 in the first overtime period as Jordan Martinook took a breakaway pass from Jordan Staal, a sequence which later led to a goal from Mark Jankowski, until the Senators called for an offside review on the play. 

After the goal was negated, Warren Foegele’s hooking infraction on Martinook led to Martinook being awarded a penalty shot, which Ullmark stopped — one of his 43 saves on the night. Martinook got the last laugh when he scored the real winner in double overtime, 93:34 into the game.

Some other postgame thoughts, observations, and storylines

The game stands as the third-longest in franchise history, after a 4-3 triple overtime win over the Penguins in Game 5 of 2010’s first round and a 3-2 triple overtime loss to Toronto in 2002’s second round. Senators head coach Travis Green has now been involved in two out of those three games, scoring the opening goal for Toronto some 24 years before Monday’s loss.

Jake Sanderson had two assists in his game-high 43:06 of ice time, which stands as the third-highest total in franchise history after Zdeno Chara (44:19) and Wade Redden (44:04), both set in that Game 2 loss vs. Toronto in May 2002. Sanderson, Thomas Chabot, Jordan Spence, and Nikolas Matinpalo all set career-high figures in the loss. Seven forwards played over 27 minutes.

Ullmark saved 43 out of 46 shots in the loss, good for a .935 save percentage and the most saves of his playoff career. His 43 is also tied with Craig Anderson for the eighth most in a Senators playoff game.

Seven Senators won their faceoff battles: Lars Eller (12-of-18), Claude Giroux (10-of-17), Tim Stützle (8-of-12), Brady Tkachuk (7-of-9), Shane Pinto (6-of-9), Dylan Cozens (4-of-5), Nick Cousins (1-of-1).

Ottawa hit five posts or crossbars in the loss, while Carolina hit zero, per Sportsnet’s Ron MacLean.

What were they saying?

“I thought the first, probably, half of the game, I felt like there had been a lot of talk about creating more offence and I thought we took a couple chances that we don’t usually take. Our forwards were diving down when they don’t usually dive down, and we gave up more chances than we normally do. And Linus kept us in it there, especially… and I really liked our game after that. I felt like they controlled the first half of the game, we controlled the last half, and then overtime I felt like we had a lot of looks to score.” — Travis Green on the loss

“It was a battle. We know that our special teams, our power play needs to be better, that’s one thing we can clean up for sure… I think we had a lot of good looks, a lot of chances to put that one away. It hurts right now but you’ve just got to move on and get ready for the next one.” — Dylan Cozens on the loss

“It was kind of a weird one. We all thought it was offside, just without the control of the puck, but I mean, we were just nervous waiting for the call. And then never seen something like that happen before with the penalty shot after, so it was a weird one for sure.” — Cozens on the penalty shot sequence in the first overtime

“He’s been playing unbelievable, he’s been making tons of massive saves, you know, really big saves, key saves in big moments, so you know, we can do a better job for him back there in helping limit some of those looks.” — Cozens on Ullmark’s game

“Obviously it sucks, but we’ve got a really important game, our fans are going to be fired up, going to give us a lot of momentum. Can’t let it sit in too long, obviously going to be pretty unhappy about it, but going to move on eventually and get ready for Game 3.” — Brady Tkachuk on bouncing back on Thursday

“We can be frustrated for tonight, but we wake up tomorrow, it’s a new day. And we’re going back home, playing in our building in front of our fans, and we know we can beat this team. So you know, it stings right now, but we’ve got to have a short memory.” — Cozens on bouncing back for Thursday

“I think we felt a similar way last year, obviously we lost Game 2 in overtime. We’re excited. Obviously, it’s nice to get a couple days, especially after that game, and get ready for Game 3 in front of our fans. — Batherson on bouncing back for Thursday

“The confidence and the belief is still the highest it could possibly get. We’ve shown we can hang in there, of course we haven’t liked both the results, but I mean, the confidence and the belief that I have in my teammates and that we have in each other is the highest it’s ever been.” — Tkachuk on the confidence level in the room down 2-0 in the series

What did the stats say?

Shots: OTT 39, CAR 46

Faceoffs: OTT 63.7%, CAR 36.3%

Power play: OTT 0/3, CAR 1/1

Penalty minutes: OTT 4, CAR 8

Hits: OTT 52, CAR 43

Blocked shots: OTT 25, CAR 28

Giveaways: OTT 29, CAR 31

Takeaways: OTT 11, CAR 7

High-danger chances for (5v5): OTT 18, CAR 17

Expected goals-for (5v5): OTT 4.37, CAR 4.65

Expected goals-for (all situations): OTT 4.67, CAR 5.24

\*Advanced stats courtesy of Natural Stat Trick\*

What’s next for the Sens?

The Senators return home for Game 3 (Thursday at 7:30 p.m.) and Game 4 (Saturday at 3:00 p.m.) You can catch Thursday’s game on CBC, Sportsnet, and TVAS. The Senators will also be hosting watch parties at Canadian Tire Centre for every game in the first round.

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