After offseason hip surgery, Nick Jensen to suit up for Senators’ final preseason game

Nick Jensen doesn’t have to worry about waking up in pain anymore after undergoing hip surgery in May, where a metal plate was inserted to replace cartilage.

“It was just a horrible feeling, to be honest,” said Jensen, speaking to the media after practicing Friday. “Obviously, I’m far from the first person to play through an injury or pain, so I don’t expect anyone to feel bad for me. But yeah, I remember some tough times last year of trying to get through some of that pain.”

Less than five months after that surgery, the defenceman will return to game action, as the Senators travel to Montreal on Saturday for their final preseason game.

“It’s exciting,” said Jensen. “Obviously, the timing of everything’s been ideal. I got that whole summer to kind of recover and train at the same time… going through all that and not really missing much time is important to me mentally.”

A veteran of 633 NHL games, Jensen featured prominently on the Senators blueline in his first season with Ottawa after being acquired in a July 1 trade from the Washington Capitals last offseason. He spent much of that time on a pairing with Thomas Chabot.

“It’s great,” said Thomas Chabot when asked about Jensen’s impending return. “I mean, couldn’t be happier for the guy… just to see him back, flying around the ice, it’s fun to be back with him.”

Chabot added his quick return reflects on the type of teammate and person Jensen is. “He put in the work all summer, did the rehab as best as he could, next thing you know he’s back quicker than everybody expected. So all credit goes to him and the training staff. And, I mean, the whole team’s just happy that he’s back. He’s a big piece of our team, and I love playing with him.”

Travis Green isn’t placing huge expectations on the defenceman in his return. “I’m hoping that he just plays and feels good,” said Green after practice. “I’m not going to be over-critical of his game, he hasn’t played in a while, but it’s great he’s going to get into a game.”

Another veteran who underwent an offseason operation is also nearing a return. Lars Eller has been skating with the main group at practice in a non-contact jersey since last Thursday.

“We’ll see about tomorrow,” said Eller after practice. “But I’m certainly participating 100 per cent in practices now and feel good about that step… [I’m] very, very close to playing, maybe tomorrow, we’ll talk with the coaches and the staff here after about where things are at, and go from there, but feeling pretty good about things right now, from a rehabilitation perspective.”

“It was good to see him today on a full line,” said Green. “That was a big reason why we did the groups the way we did today, we wanted to get guys in spots that potentially they could play, [it’ll] be good to get both of them in the lineup.

With the rematch on Saturday against Montreal nearing — after Tuesday’s affair between the two saw 150 minutes in penalties dished out — Green isn’t concerned about carryover.

“I didn’t expect the last game to go that way either,” Green added. “It happens in preseason, you don’t really want to see games like that in the preseason. Our focus is on — we’ve got some tough decisions to make tomorrow, we’ve got to evaluate some players still, probably won’t see a full lineup again, it’s exhibition, hoping to get through the game with a good game.”

Loose Pucks

Green wouldn’t commit to a starting goalie for Saturday night.

Saturday’s preseason game serves as the last in-game evaluation before the Sens have to submit their opening day roster to the NHL on Monday.

Arthur Kaliyev, Stephen Halliday, and Olle Lycksell did not skate on Friday. All played in the Senators’ 7-1 loss to St. Louis on Thursday night.