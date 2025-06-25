2025 NHL Draft Press Conference

By Ottawa Senators

Ahead of this year’s NHL Draft, President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Steve Staios will be talking to the media alongside Head Scout Don Boyd. The press conference will begin at 10:00 a.m. ET. at the Gate 3 Media Centre. Fans can tune in to the live stream on the Senators YouTube channel.

For more information about this year’s NHL Draft, watch the press conference HERE!

