Sabres, Bills announce return of Give 716 

The Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres are pleased to announce the return of Give 716, marking the fourth year that the teams have joined together to fundraise for Western New York charities.

“We are thrilled to announce that Give 716 is back for its fourth year,” said event organizers Michelle Roberts (Bills Foundation) and Rich Jureller (Sabres Foundation). “Year after year, we have the opportunity to work with so many organizations doing incredible work to support Western New York. We know that Bills and Sabres fans will rally their support and show how much these amazing charities mean to our community again this year.”

Buffalo’s Give 716 will begin at 7:16 p.m. on July 15 and run until 11:59 p.m. on July 16. Registration is now open for all local charities who wish to be a part of the event.

To register a Western New York charity for Give 716, visit Give716.org.

How to be a part of Give 716

To be a part of Give 716: any qualified 501c3 organization that is in good standing with the IRS and located or providing services in the eight counties of Western New York (Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Genesee, Niagara, Orleans, and Wyoming counties) will be eligible to participate in Give716. There is no cost to register. Registered charities will receive access to their own Admin Dashboard where they'll be able to track their progress during Give 716, access Campaign Resources such as toolkits and social media graphics and receive the funds they've earned following a successful event. Charities are invited to sign-up now at Give716.org.

Last year, over 500 charities benefited from the over $1.1 million raised due to the generous contributions of participating individuals and organizations. Over the past three years, Give 716 has raised over $3.3 million for charities throughout Western New York.

About Give 716

The goal of Give 716 is to unite Bills and Sabres fans with the Western New York in an epic widespread day of giving. Nonprofits deliver for our community every day, so let’s come together as one team, for one day, and become a symbol of generosity not only for our local community, but for the world.

Give 716 will bring together individuals, groups and businesses in support of any nonprofit headquartered or providing services in Erie, Niagara, Orleans, Genesee, Wyoming, Allegany, Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties.

For more information, visit Give716.org.