Sabres unable to overcome early deficit in loss to Senators

Rasmus Dahlin felt the Buffalo Sabres let early goals compound and that it ultimately made the difference in the Sabres’ 6-2 loss to the Ottawa Senators inside KeyBank Center on Wednesday.

Artem Zub opened the scoring for the Senators 2:37 into the game as he poked the puck over the goal line after Mark Kastelic’s shot from the right circle trickled through Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen’s pads. Ottawa then added three more goals from Boris Katchouk, Drake Batherson, and Jakob Chychrun in a span of 3:53 to force coach Don Granato to make a goaltending change at the 8:49 mark of the opening period.

“Even if they get an early goal, we’ve just got to keep doing the right things,” Dahlin said. “We were trying to come back quick by doing not good stuff.”

The Sabres’ alternate captain also felt as if the team let down Luukkonen, who had previously allowed three or fewer goals in 27 of his last 29 games.

“That was probably the worst part,” Dahlin said. “We let him down. He’s been saving us for a long time now. That’s not OK from our side.”