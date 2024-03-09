At the Horn | Sabres 3 - Oilers 2 (SO)

Alex Tuch scored the game-winning goal in the shootout to complete a 3-2 come-from-behind victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday inside KeyBank Center.

Heading into the third period down 2-1, defenseman Jacob Bryson scored his first goal of the season to tie the score with 8:21 remaining and send the game to overtime.

The Sabres thought they tallied the game-winning goal in overtime after Owen Power scored with two seconds remaining in the extra period, but the goal was overturned when video review determined that the play was offside.

Buffalo returned to the ice and received shootout goals from Tage Thompson and Tuch before Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made a stop on Ryan Nugent-Hopkins to secure the victory.

Luukkonen, who is celebrating his 25th birthday, ended the game with 30 saves on 32 shots and stopped two of three shooters in the shootout.

Thompson, who returned to the lineup after missing Buffalo’s last game due to an upper-body injury, scored the Sabres’ first goal of the day.

Ryan McLeod and Warren Foegele tallied for the Oilers while Stuart Skinner made 25 saves in net.

The Sabres went a perfect 3-for-3 on the penalty kill and 1-for-1 on the power play in the win.