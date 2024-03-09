At the Horn | Sabres 3 - Oilers 2 (SO)

Jacob Bryson scored the game-tying goal before Alex Tuch tallied the shootout winner.

Alex Tuch scored the game-winning goal in the shootout to complete a 3-2 come-from-behind victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday inside KeyBank Center.

Heading into the third period down 2-1, defenseman Jacob Bryson scored his first goal of the season to tie the score with 8:21 remaining and send the game to overtime.

The Sabres thought they tallied the game-winning goal in overtime after Owen Power scored with two seconds remaining in the extra period, but the goal was overturned when video review determined that the play was offside.

Buffalo returned to the ice and received shootout goals from Tage Thompson and Tuch before Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made a stop on Ryan Nugent-Hopkins to secure the victory.

Luukkonen, who is celebrating his 25th birthday, ended the game with 30 saves on 32 shots and stopped two of three shooters in the shootout.

Thompson, who returned to the lineup after missing Buffalo’s last game due to an upper-body injury, scored the Sabres’ first goal of the day.

Ryan McLeod and Warren Foegele tallied for the Oilers while Stuart Skinner made 25 saves in net.

The Sabres went a perfect 3-for-3 on the penalty kill and 1-for-1 on the power play in the win.

SCORING SUMMARY

Period 1, 0:29 – Ryan McLeod from Leon Draisaitl and Warren Foegele (1-0, EDM)

The Oilers got on the board early as they connected on a series of quick passes in the Sabres’ zone. Foegele dished a pass into the slot to Draisaitl, who received the puck and backhanded it to McLeod beside the net. McLeod snuck a one-timer between Luukkonen’s pads and the post to put Edmonton up 1-0 just 29 seconds into the game.

Period 1, 14:19 (SH) – Warren Foegele from Ryan McLeod (2-0, EDM)

After Brett Kulak went to the penalty box for hooking, Foegele stripped the puck from Jeff Skinner at the Edmonton blue line to give the Oilers a 2-on-0, point-blank opportunity in front of the net. Foegele fed McLeod to his left before he received the puck back to tally Edmonton’s seventh shorthanded goal of the season.

Period 1, 15:35 (PP) – Tage Thompson, unassisted (2-1, EDM)

Thompson responded with a power-play goal just over a minute later after the Sabres moved the puck around the offensive zone. Bowen Byram fired a shot from the point with Tuch in front and Thompson and Rasmus Dahlin crashing the net for the rebound. Thompson put it away for his 19th goal of the season, bringing the Sabres within one.

Period 3, 11:39 – Jacob Bryson, unassisted (2-2)

Buffalo tied the score at 2-2 with 8:21 remaining, when Bryson picked up a loose puck at the Edmonton blue line and skated into the right circle before releasing a backhand shot on net that beat Skinner over his left shoulder.

Shootout (GWG) – Alex Tuch (3-2, BUF)

Thompson and Leon Draisaitl scored in the shootout before Tuch put away the game winner after he deked and stickhandled the puck to beat Skinner glove side.

