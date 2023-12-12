Robinson tallies 3-point night in Sabres' win over Coyotes 

Eric Robinson took the day off Sunday and reflected on his past week. The 6-foot-2, 211-pound forward found out last Wednesday he was being traded to the Buffalo Sabres and had just a few hours to pack his bags and meet his new team in Boston.

Since then, Robinson has helped his line establish an identity with his straight-line speed and physicality. The group was rewarded Monday night when Robinson, Peyton Krebs, and captain Kyle Okposo combined for seven points in the Sabres’ 5-2 win over the Arizona Coyotes at KeyBank Center.

“It’s been a whirlwind, obviously, but really exciting and getting to play with Okie and Krebsy has made it easy,” Robinson said. “They’ve been playing hard and straightaway and talking to me all night, so that’s made the transition for me a lot easier.”