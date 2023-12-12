Robinson tallies 3-point night in Sabres' win over Coyotes 

Okposo, Dahlin, and Clifton also record multi-point nights in 5-2 victory.

buf_postgamereport_12112023
By Katelyn Kardaman
@katelynkardaman Sabres.com

Eric Robinson took the day off Sunday and reflected on his past week. The 6-foot-2, 211-pound forward found out last Wednesday he was being traded to the Buffalo Sabres and had just a few hours to pack his bags and meet his new team in Boston.

Since then, Robinson has helped his line establish an identity with his straight-line speed and physicality. The group was rewarded Monday night when Robinson, Peyton Krebs, and captain Kyle Okposo combined for seven points in the Sabres’ 5-2 win over the Arizona Coyotes at KeyBank Center.

“It’s been a whirlwind, obviously, but really exciting and getting to play with Okie and Krebsy has made it easy,” Robinson said. “They’ve been playing hard and straightaway and talking to me all night, so that’s made the transition for me a lot easier.”

Eric Robinson addresses the media

The line’s chemistry was clear from puck drop as Robinson and Okposo connected 2:25 in to give the Sabres an early 1-0 lead.

Defenseman Connor Clifton sent a long stretch pass down the ice to Okposo, who delivered a feed to Robinson as he went hard to the net. Robinson had his first and second-chance opportunities stopped, but Okposo crashed the net to put away the rebound.

Kyle Okposo opens the scoring

Despite an Arizona goal by Michael Kesselring early in the second, the group kept its foot on the gas, responding just over three minutes later with Robinson’s first goal as a member of the Sabres. Krebs won the puck behind the net and fed Clifton at the point for a shot through traffic. Okposo got his stick on the puck, but it was Robinson who pushed it by Karel Vejmelka to put Buffalo in front.

“I saw Okie got a good tip on it. I saw the puck out, figured jam away, hope for the best. And luckily, it slid under him,” Robinson said.

Eric Robinson scores first goal as a Sabre

The trio connected once more in the second, this time on a Krebs tally midway through the middle frame. Okposo and Robinson each recorded their third point of the night as Okposo set up Krebs for a one-timer next to the left faceoff dot.

Okposo felt that Robinson’s speed and playmaking ability has positively impacted not only their line, but the team itself.

“He plays the right way every shift,” Okposo said. “He's just a really good person, first and foremost too. And he’s fit in great with our group and had a really positive impact on the team. He’s going to keep going, and you know what you are getting every night. And that is extremely valuable, especially when he is on the other wing.”

Kyle Okposo addresses the media

Sabres coach Don Granato has been impressed but not surprised by Robinson’s game, which has ignited energy and confidence in Buffalo’s young group. Granato credited Robinson’s line with giving the Sabres the jump they needed against a skilled Arizona team.

“He’s been obviously a really nice fit, something we needed, and together those three have really – certainly tonight they led us,” Granato said.

“High compete rubs off. And we haven’t had enough of that, we’ve had it intermittent. … So yeah, the more you have that the more it drags guys into the fight.”

Don Granato addresses the media

Here's more from the win over Arizona.

1. The Sabres were without defenseman Mattias Samuelsson, who left Monday’s morning skate early after experiencing soreness.

Granato said Samuelsson was close to playing, but the staff felt it was best to hold him out to prevent the injury from getting worse. He is considered day to day. 

Ryan Johnson stepped into the lineup in Samuelsson’s place, skating alongside Owen Power. Johnson skated 17:50 and recorded one blocked shot.

2. Goaltender Devon Levi made 21 saves to improve to 2-0-1 in his last three starts since being recalled from Rochester last Tuesday to step in for Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, who has been out for the past four games due to illness.

Levi has posted a .942 save percentage and has stopped 81 of 86 shots in that span, including a pad save on Jason Zucker's breakaway chance 8:31 into the third.

3. JJ Peterka scored Buffalo's fourth goal after he split the Arizona defense and sent his first shot high and wide. He stuck with it, shooting the rebound off of Vejmelka and into the net. 

Peterka’s tally marked his 12th goal of the season. The 21-year-old matched his goal total from 2022-23, which he set in 77 games.

JJ Peterka scores 12th goal of season

4. Clifton recorded the secondary assist on each of Buffalo's first two goals, extending his assist streak to three games with four assists in that span (0+4). 

Following the game, Okposo expressed how impactful Clifton’s play has been as of late.

“You know, I know that he’d probably be the first to tell you that his game wasn’t where he wanted to be for the first number of games,” Okposo said. “But I think in the last three, he’s just been phenomenal. He’s been all over the ice, making plays, playing a really structured game. He’s been a rock back there for us and yeah, it’s been awesome to see.”

5. The Sabres outshot the Coyotes 13-5 in the first period and have now outshot opponents by a combined count of 49-17 in their last three first periods.

Krebs shared what he felt has made the difference for the team in the past three games. 

“I think our leaders in the locker room were being firm on plays. They’re making sure everyone is being held accountable and that’s the biggest thing and it shows out there,” he said. 

“The little battles that maybe we lost four games ago, we’re winning those and if you don’t do your job then guys are going to let you know. I think that’s a part of it for sure and we’re just continuing to grow as a team and stick to the process here and good things are going to happen.”

Peyton Krebs addresses the media

6. Rasmus Dahlin secured the victory with an empty-net goal with 1:05 remaining.

He cut off a pass along the boards and scored on the empty net with Robinson providing pressure on the Arizona defense.

Rasmus Dahlin scores empty net goal

7. Brett Murray made his season debut for the Sabres after being recalled from the Rochester Americans Monday morning. Fellow forward Isak Rosen was loaned to the Amerks in a corresponding move.

Murray skated on a line with Tyson Jost and Victor Olofsson, logging 10:47 of ice time, one shot, and three hits.

Up next

The Sabres hit the road for a three-game road trip out west, which kicks off Wednesday in Colorado. 

The game will air exclusively on TNT while Dan Dunleavy and Rob Ray will have the radio call on WGR 550. Puck drop is scheduled for 10 p.m. inside Ball Arena.

