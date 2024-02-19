At the Horn | Ducks 4 - Sabres 3

The Buffalo Sabres outshot the Anaheim Ducks 37-15 but fell short in a 4-3 loss to the Ducks in a back-and-forth affair Monday afternoon inside KeyBank Center.

Buffalo held a 2-1 lead midway through the second period, but the Ducks outscored the Sabres 3-1 the rest of the way to earn the victory.

Frank Vatrano tallied a pair of goals for Anaheim while his linemates Troy Terry (1+2) and Mason McTavish (0+3) each recorded three points. Adam Henrique also scored for the Ducks as goaltender John Gibson stopped 34 of 37 shots in the opposing net.

Jordan Greenway, Tage Thompson, and Zach Benson scored for Buffalo and Dylan Cozens added two assists.

Rasmus Dahlin led all skaters with 29:18 of ice time, recording an assist and five shots, while JJ Peterka skated 18:05, tallying one assist and a team-best six shots.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 11 saves in his 28th start of the season.