At the Horn | Sabres 5 - Senators 3

Tage Thompson scored twice in the first period to lead the Buffalo Sabres in a 5-3 victory over the Ottawa Senators inside KeyBank Center on Thursday.

Peyton Krebs tallied the game-winning goal 4:52 into the second and Dylan Cozens added an empty-net insurance goal with three seconds remaining in the game. JJ Peterka also scored while Rasmus Dahlin added two assists for the Sabres, who held a 4-1 lead after the second period and improved to 13-0-1 when leading after two periods.

Goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 25 of 28 shots in his 17th start of the season and is now 3-0-1 in his last four starts.

The Sabres ended the night 1-for-3 on the power play while going 4-for-4 on the penalty kill. Forward Jordan Greenway led the team with 5:10 of shorthanded ice time.

Claude Giroux tallied a pair of goals while Vladimir Tarasenko scored once for the Senators in their fifth consecutive loss.

Ottawa goaltender Anton Forsberg started in net and made six saves before exiting with an injury with 3:44 remaining in the first period after making a pad save on Zach Benson. Joonas Korpisalo entered the game in relief of Forsberg, stopping 22 of 25 shots.