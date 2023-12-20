At the Horn | Blue Jackets 9 - Sabres 4

Sabres score first but fall to the Blue Jackets inside KeyBank Center.

buf_atthehorn_12192023
By Katelyn Kardaman
@katelynkardaman Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres fell to the Columbus Blue Jackets by a score of 9-4 inside KeyBank Center on Tuesday.

The Sabres scored first with a goal from Rasmus Dahlin 30 seconds into the game, but the Blue Jackets answered back with seven consecutive tallies en route to their win.

Buffalo tallied three straight goals in the third from Kyle Okposo, Tage Thompson, and Dylan Cozens but the Sabres were unable to complete a comeback.

Kirill Marchenko led the Blue Jackets with a hat trick while Johnny Gaudreau put together a three-point performance of his own. Columbus goaltender Daniil Tarasov stopped 25 of 29 shots.

Sabres goaltender Devon Levi stopped 14 of 18 shots before Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen entered the game midway through the second, stopping 10 of 15 shots in relief.

SCORING SUMMARY

Period 1, 0:30 – Rasmus Dahlin from Dylan Cozens and Casey Mittelstadt (1-0, BUF)

Mittelstadt stripped the puck from Yegor Chinakhov at the Buffalo blue line to send the Sabres on the rush. Cozens spun off his defender and fed Dahlin, who skated into the slot and wristed a shot top-shelf to beat Tarasov 30 seconds in.

Rasmus Dahlin gives Sabres 1-0 lead

Period 1, 10:35 – Johnny Gaudreau from Adam Fantilli (1-1)

Owen Power sent a pass along the end boards that bounced off the referee and onto the stick of Gaudreau. Gaudreau passed to Fantilli in the slot for a one-timer then collected the rebound behind the net, sneaking the puck behind Levi to tie the score.

Period 1, 14:40 – Adam Fantilli from Johnny Gaudreau and Ivan Provorov (2-1, CBJ)

Gaudreau and Fantilli connected once again as Gaudreau passed the puck off the end boards behind the Buffalo net to Fantilli at the backdoor. Fantilli shot the puck off Levi’s arm and in to give Columbus the lead.

Period 1, 19:48 (PP) – Kirill Marchenko from Johnny Gaudreau and Zach Werenski (3-1, CBJ)

After Peyton Krebs was called for a high-sticking penalty, the Blue Jackets capitalized 45 seconds into their power play. Gaudreau fed Marchenko, who shot the puck between his legs and over the left shoulder of Levi.

Period 2, 7:37 – Kirill Marchenko from Yegor Chinakhov and Andrew Peeke (4-1, CBJ)

Marchenko ripped a shot from the left circle for his second of the night.

Period 2, 7:55 – Kirill Marchenko from Yegor Chinakhov and Ivan Provorov (5-1, CBJ)

The Sabres made a goaltending change before Marchenko tallied his third of the game. Marchenko and Dmitri Voronkov had a 2-on-1 opportunity when Marchenko held onto the puck himself and beat Luukkonen with a shot from the left faceoff dot.

Period 2, 8:52 – Erik Gudbranson from Alexandre Texier and Sean Kuraly (6-1, CBJ)

Gudbranson extended the Columbus lead with a quick shot from the high slot through traffic.

Period 2, 12:27 – Sean Kuraly from Alexandre Texier and Brendan Gaunce (7-1, CBJ)

Another 2-on-1 opportunity gave the Blue Jackets their seventh goal of the game as Texier slid a pass to Kuraly, who beat Luukkonen alone in front of the blue paint.

Period 2, 18:54 – Kyle Okposo from Casey Mittelstadt and Victor Olofsson (7-2, CBJ)

The Sabres found the scoresheet with 1:06 remaining in the second after Okposo won a fight for the puck behind the Columbus net. Mittelstadt dished a pass to Okposo in the right circle to cut the deficit.

Kyle Okposo scores 2nd period goal

Period 3, 2:57 (PP) – Tage Thompson from Rasmus Dahlin and Alex Tuch (7-3, CBJ)

Dylan Cozens drew a holding penalty on Peeke to put the Sabres on the power play 1:55 into the final period. Dahlin fed Thompson, who buried a one-timer from the left circle.

Tage Thompson scores 8th goal of season

Period 3, 7:51 – Dylan Cozens from Zach Benson and Casey Mittelstadt (7-4, CBJ)

Cozens forced a turnover in the defensive zone before sending the Sabres on a 3-on-2. Cozens beat Tarasov from the right circle to put Buffalo within three.

Dylan Cozens scores 3rd period goal

Period 3, 8:30 – Cole Sillinger from Zach Werenski and Kent Johnson (8-4, CBJ)

The Blue Jackets answered back less than a minute later as Sillinger redirected a shot by Werenski in front of the net.

Period 3, 10:59 – Kent Johnson from Cole Sillinger and Emil Bemstrom (9-4, CBJ)

Johnson took a one-timer from the slot to put the Blue Jackets up 9-4.

POSTGAME COMMENTS

Kyle Okposo addresses the media

Tage Thompson addresses the media

PHOTO GALLERY

GAME NIGHT | Sabres vs. Blue Jackets

GAME NIGHT | Sabres vs. Blue Jackets

December 19, 2023

UP NEXT

The Sabres host the Toronto Maple Leafs at KeyBank Center on Thursday for the second night of WinterFest, featuring the North Pole.

For more information on the event, click here.

Pregame coverage kicks off at 6:30 p.m. on MSG/MSG+. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 on MSG and WGR 550.

Tickets are available here.

