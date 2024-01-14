Sabres unable to solve Canucks goaltender Demko in shutout loss

Dahlin lauded Power and the rest of his teamamtes for their response to the hit from Miller.

“All these guys, we’re brothers in here,” he said. “I would do the same if it happened to someone else.”

Even with a shorthanded defense corps, the Sabres managed to limit chances for a Canucks team that had scored four or more goals in each of their last four games. Vancouver’s lone goal came early in the second period when Sam Lafferty fought his way to the blue paint and buried a rebound.

Buffalo’s own chances either hit posts or were stopped by Demko, whose night included a highlight-reel save on the power play against Casey Mittelstadt. Alex Tuch had slid a pass across the Vancouver net to Mittelstadt, but Demko went post to post to make the stop.

“I think I would have liked to have one-timed it,” Mittelstadt said. “I just couldn’t see it that well going through the defenseman. I still thought I got it off really quick and up. I think probably nine times out of 10, that goes in. Obviously I’m going to have to go back and watch it tonight. But yeah, that one stung. I’m out there to make plays and I’ve got to put that one in.”

Dylan Cozens sent a one-timer off the crossbar during the third period.

“A few posts, a few crossbars, a couple saves that I feel like goalies normally don’t make,” Mittelstadt said. “We’re right there. I think we’re on the right track. It’s just a matter of we’ve got to get hot soon and get going.”

The Sabres entered the night having won three of their last four games, coming off a 5-3 victory over Ottawa on Thursday. They have three contests remaining on their six-game homestand.

“We did a nice job of limiting them, nice job to play hard, had chances to win,” Granato said. “But nobody’s going to be satisfied with that. I can assure you that our group is not. And obviously I’m not.”

Here’s more from the loss to Vancouver.