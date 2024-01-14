Sabres unable to solve Canucks goaltender Demko in shutout loss

The Buffalo Sabres generated 56 shot attempts but were unable to put one behind goaltender Thatcher Demko, who made 26 saves to earn his NHL-leading fourth shutout of the season and lead the Vancouver Canucks to a 1-0 victory inside KeyBank Center on Saturday.
The Sabres limited the Canucks – the NHL’s highest-scoring team – to 23 shots despite having to play a stretch of the game with just three defensemen after Mattias Samuelsson and Rasmus Dahlin left to enter concussion protocol and Erik Johnson was given a five-minute penalty for fighting J.T. Miller.
Samuelsson, who was elbowed in the head by Canucks defenseman Filip Hronek on the opening shift of the second period, did not return. Dahlin was elbowed in the head by Miller later in the period and missed the next 11 minutes but returned to the game.
Hronek did not receive a penalty for the hit on Samuelsson. Miller was assessed a minor penalty for elbowing Dahlin, but it was offset by a roughing minor given to Owen Power for his response to the hit.
Johnson fought Miller midway through the second period, leaving the Sabres with Power, Connor Clifton, and Ryan Johnson as their three available defensemen while Erik Johnson served his fighting penalty. Zemgus Girgensons played multiple shifts on defense until Dahlin returned.
“It’s not nice having two guys in concussion protocol for getting hit in the head, that’s for sure, and there was no power play out of it, obviously,” Granato said. “It’s frustrating but I thought Zemgus stepped up.”