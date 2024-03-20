Sabres' comeback effort falls short in loss to Canucks

Devon Levi made 32 saves in the 3-2 defeat.

20240319 Postgame
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

VANCOUVER – Rasmus Dahlin dropped to the ice to block a pair of shots on an empty net as the final seconds ticked off the clock of the Buffalo Sabres’ 3-2 loss to the Vancouver Canucks inside Rogers Arena on Tuesday.

The message from the Sabres’ alternate captain was clear.

“We are still in it, and we are going to work our ass off until the end,” Dahlin said.

Rasmus Dahlin addresses the media

Dahlin scored twice during the third period – on both occasions cutting the lead to one goal – but the Sabres were unable to overcome an early deficit against a Canucks team that entered the night boasting the NHL’s second-best goal differential.

The Sabres sit five points behind the Detroit Red Wings for the second wild card in the Eastern Conference following the loss. The Red Wings earned an overtime win over the Columbus Blue Jackets earlier Tuesday night.

The Canucks generated a 25-10 advantage in the shot column during the first 40 minutes, opening the scoring when Connor Garland jammed the puck in from the side of the net just 4:06 into the contest. The Sabres challenged for goalie interference, believing that Garland had pushed Devon Levi’s pad into the net as he jammed at the puck, but the call on the ice stood.

“You get camera angles and sometimes you don’t have camera angles they have, and you’ve got to make a quick decision on it,” Sabres coach Don Granato said. “But obviously that’s what we challenged. It looked to us like he was pushed in.”

Elias Pettersson was on the receiving end of a rebound that deflected off Dahlin's body and scored a power-play goal to increase Vancouver’s lead to 2-0 with 6:12 remaining in the second period.

The Sabres finished the night 0-for-4 on the power play, including one opportunity that was cut short when Ilya Mikheyev created a scoring chance and drew a hooking call in the process. Pettersson scored on the ensuing Canucks power play.

“We played our ass off,” Dahlin said. “We should’ve scored when we had a chance on the power play. We had a ton of chances.”

Dahlin finally put the Sabres on the board during 4-on-4 play, with Jeff Skinner and Nikita Zadorov serving matching minor penalties during the third period. The defenseman sliced his way to the front of the Vancouver net and scored a backhand shot to make the score 2-1 with 10:37 remaining.

The Sabres pushed from that point on but were unable to put another shot past goaltender Casey DeSmith before Pettersson scored his second goal of the game into an empty net with 1:51 left to play. Dahlin scored again with 22 seconds on the clock, but time ran out on the comeback.

“Rasmus is one hell of a leader, so he scrapped, battled,” Granato said. “A night where there was a lot not going right, you stay on it, you have a chance to win it.”

The Sabres were playing the second of back-to-back road games, having previously won 6-2 in Seattle on Monday. They have two games remaining on their season-long, five-game road trip, which continues Thursday night in Edmonton.

Here’s more from the loss in Vancouver.

1. Levi made his first NHL start since Jan. 24 and stopped 31 of 33 shots. The 22-year-old was recalled from Rochester on Saturday in advance of the back-to-back set.

“Devon gave us a chance all the way through late to get a point or win a hockey game,” Granato said. “You can’t ask more than that of your goaltender to give you a chance to win hockey games. Especially in these situations. Back-to-back, a great building, a team rested, a team hungry, and a highly skilled team. He was great and he gave us a chance.”

Don Granato addresses the media

2. Dahlin now has 17 goals this season, tied for second among NHL defensemen and one behind leader Roman Josi. It’s the highest single-season goal total by a Sabres defenseman since Phil Housley scored 21 goals in 1989-90.

3. Dahlin becomes the third defenseman in Sabres history to score 17 or more goals in a season, joining Housley – who accomplished the feat six times – and John Van Boxmeer, who scored 18 goals in 1980-81.

Up next

The road trip continues in Edmonton on Thursday. Pregame coverage on MSG/MSG+ begins at 8:30 p.m. with puck drop scheduled for 9. Radio coverage can be found on WGR 550.

News Feed

At the Horn | Canucks 3 - Sabres 2

Sabres name Pete Guelli Chief Operating Officer 

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Canucks

Game Night | Sabres at Canucks

'We let it go' | Sabres bounce back with 6-2 victory in Seattle

At the Horn | Sabres 6 - Kraken 2

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Kraken

Sharpen Up | Sabres continue road trip with back-to-back set Monday and Tuesday

Game Night | Sabres at Kraken

Levi joins Sabres for practice ahead of back-to-back road games

Sabres recall Levi from Amerks

Sabres open 5-game road trip with loss in Detroit

At the Horn | Red Wings 4 - Sabres 1

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Red Wings

Game Day | Sabres at Red Wings

Entering road trip on win streak, Sabres look to build off recent success

Sabres continue Wild Card push with shutout win over Islanders 

At the Horn | Sabres 4 - Islanders 0