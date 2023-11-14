News Feed

Sabres to partner with Wegmans and Audacy for 2023 'Turkeys for Tickets' drive

Turkey drive kicks off at 7 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 16

The Buffalo Sabres today announced the team will partner with Wegmans and Audacy for a Thanksgiving turkey drive on Thursday, Nov. 16 to benefit the Buffalo City Mission and FeedMore WNY.

The turkey drive will take place from 7 to 9 a.m. in the following locations:
KeyBank Center Surface Lot (Enter lot from Baltimore Street, via Perry Street)
Wegmans in Amherst (675 Alberta Dr., Amherst, NY 14226)
Wegmans in West Seneca (370 Orchard Park Rd., West Seneca, NY 14224) – Media availability upon request

For every 20-pound turkey dropped off, or the equivalent of a 20-pound turkey, the Sabres will give the donor one voucher, good for two tickets to an upcoming Sabres home game. Vouchers will be distributed immediately by volunteers at the drop-off sites.

A maximum of one voucher, which is good for two tickets, will be allotted per person. Fans can redeem their vouchers for select Sabres home games online using a promo code. Participants will have the option to purchase additional seats at the time of redemption.

The following games will have tickets available to be redeemed:
• Sunday, Dec. 3 vs. Nashville
• Tuesday, Dec. 5 vs. Detroit
• Monday, Dec. 11 vs. Arizona
• Tuesday, Dec. 19 vs. Columbus
• Tuesday, Jan. 9 vs. Seattle
• Thursday, Jan. 11 vs. Ottawa
• Saturday, Jan. 13 vs. Vancouver
• Monday, Jan. 15 vs. San Jose
• Saturday, Jan. 20 vs. Tampa Bay

In the lead up to the event, information regarding Turkeys for Tickets can also be heard via the radio on Audacy stations such as WGR 550AM, WBEN 930AM, KISS 98.5 FM and The WOLF 107.7FM & 104.7FM.

All the donated turkeys will directly benefit the Buffalo City Mission and FeedMore WNY.

“FeedMore WNY is incredibly grateful for the continued support of the Buffalo Sabres, Audacy, Wegmans and the Western New York community through Turkeys for Tickets. This has become an incredibly critical drive for FeedMore WNY to ensure we are able to distribute turkeys to our neighbors in need throughout Erie, Niagara, Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties for the Thanksgiving holiday,” said Tara A. Ellis, president and CEO of FeedMore WNY. “Unfortunately, the number of people experiencing food insecurity continues to rise throughout the nation and right here in Western New York. Events like Turkeys for Tickets help ensure our vulnerable community members do not have to worry about where their next meal will come from, but instead can enjoy a hearty holiday meal with loved ones.”

FeedMore WNY offers dignity, hope and a brighter future by providing nutritious food, friendship and skills training to its Western New York neighbors in need. Through its food bank distribution center and partner hunger-relief agencies, as well as its home-delivered meal program, other targeted feeding programs and RISE workforce development training, FeedMore WNY alleviates hunger and assists community members of all ages throughout Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie and Niagara counties. More information can be found at www.feedmorewny.org.

"The Buffalo City Mission is honored to once again work with the Buffalo Sabres to help feed our neighbors in need," said Aubrey Calhoun, Executive Director of the Buffalo City Mission. "This year, our annual Turkey Drive is collecting 1,000 turkeys for Thanksgiving Day, where our staff and volunteers will deliver more than 5,000 hot meals to the poor and homeless throughout Western New York. We are at our best when the community comes together and are proud to partner with such inspiring organizations to help lift up lives and address this critical need.”

The Buffalo City Mission, founded in 1917, is a nonprofit organization providing preventative, emergency, and transitional housing programs to thousands of people who are homeless and impoverished every year. The Mission includes the new Alfiero Family Center of Hope and Promise and a Women and Children's Shelter (Cornerstone Manor), along with the Dick Road Thrift Store to serve the Western New York community. For more information, please visit www.buffalocitymission.org or call (716) 854-8181.

Media wishing to cover the event at the West Seneca location (370 Orchard Park Rd., West Seneca, NY 14224) may email [email protected] for more information.