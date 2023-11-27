Sabres partner with Fubo to expand streaming to Southern Ontario 

The Buffalo Sabres and FuboTV Inc. today announced they have entered into a multi-year partnership to expand streaming capability of over 40 Buffalo Sabres games into the Niagara region of Southern Ontario, beginning November 27th. This partnership signifies the first time the Buffalo Sabres’ MSG broadcast will be available to fans in Southern Ontario since 2015-16.

To celebrate this new expansion, Buffalo Sabres season ticket members are eligible to receive an exclusive offer via email for a 30-day free trial of Fubo, while non-season ticket members are eligible to receive an offer for a 14-day free trial. Applicable offers will be valid for those in both Southern Ontario and the United States.

More information on how to get a subscription can be found HERE.

"Our organization remains committed to broadening the Buffalo Sabres' presence and connecting with fans on a deeper level, and expanding our reach to allow more Sabres fans in Southern Ontario to stream games exclusively with Fubo is a fantastic step in more deeply connecting with our fanbase,” said Buffalo Sabres General Manager, Kevyn Adams. “We are incredibly grateful for the continued support and partnership with both Fubo and MSG, whose collaboration has been integral in our efforts to bring the spirit of Sabres hockey to a wider audience.”

In addition to in-game coverage, Fubo will also stream pre- and post-game coverage of Sabres hockey including but not limited to pre-game breakdowns, highlights, exclusive interviews and studio analysis. Fubo subscribers residing in zip codes in which Sabres broadcasts will be available will have access to all Buffalo Sabres game content and shoulder programming on the newly launched Fubo Sports Niagara channel.

"Fubo is thrilled to partner with the Buffalo Sabres as their home in Southern Ontario for the next few seasons," said Ben Grad, SVP, strategic partnerships and operations, Fubo. "As we continue to grow our sports-first streaming platform, it was important for us to super-serve Canadians with NHL games they can't stream anywhere else. This partnership marks Fubo's first hockey team rights in Canada, and we could not be more excited to bring Sabres action to their many fans in and around the Niagara region."

Buffalo Sabres games will be available on Fubo to Niagara region subscribers beginning with Buffalo’s road contest against New York Rangers tonight.