Sabres partner with Fubo to expand streaming to Southern Ontario 

buffalo sabres new york rangers preview lineup starting goaltender mattias samuelsson injury update

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Rangers
buffalo sabres holiday angels program 2023 details

Sabres Holiday Angels program returns for 2023
buffalo sabres sharpen up this weeks top headlines november 27 2023 zach benson 1st nhl goal isak rosen jiri kulich recall casey mittelstadt

Sharpen Up | Sabres continue road trip with 3-game slate this week
buffalo sabres at new york rangers  game night november 27 2023 how to watch players to watch 

Game Night | Sabres at Rangers
buffalo sabres vs new jersey devils postgame report november 25 kyle okposo jeff skinner power play goals 

Sabres fall behind early in loss to Devils
buffalo sabres vs new jersey devils at the horn recap game highlights press conferences jeff skinner alex tuch casey mittelstadt

At the Horn | Devils 7 - Sabres 2
buffalo sabres recall jiri kulich isak rosen from rochester americans november 25 2023

Sabres recall Kulich, Rosen from Amerks
buffalo sabres new jersey devils preview lineup november 25 2023

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Devils
buffalo sabres at new jersey devils november 25 how to watch players to watch game notes

Game Night | Sabres at Devils
buffalo sabres vs pittsburgh penguins postgame report sabres score three unanswered goals to defeat pittsburgh kyle okposo alex tuch jeff skinner

Sabres score 3 unanswered goals to complete comeback win over Penguins
buffalo sabres pittsburgh penguins recap highlights november 24 2023

At the Horn | Sabres 3 - Penguins 2
buffalo sabres vs pittsburgh penguins game preview zach benson to play in 10th nhl game don granato pregame updates

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Penguins
buffalo sabres pittsburgh penguins how to watch preview november 24

Game Night | Sabres vs. Penguins
buffalo sabres team up with azuna to offer top shelf odor eliminator and air freshener 

Sabres partner with Azuna to offer ‘Top Shelf’ odor eliminator & air freshener
buffalo sabres at washington capitals postgame report game recap zach benson first nhl goal jj peterka dylan cozens goals sabres fall in overtime

Benson scores 1st NHL goal in OT loss to Capitals
buffalo sabres at washington capitals at the horn quick recap november 22 2023 highlights 

At the Horn | Capitals 4 – Sabres 3 (OT)
buffalo sabres washington capitals preview lineup jack quinn injury update

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Capitals
buffalo sabres at washington capitals november 22 2023 how to watch players to watch up next

Game Night | Sabres at Capitals

Sabres partner with Fubo to expand streaming to Southern Ontario 

Expands streaming of 40+ Sabres games into Southern Ontario

SSP-12017 - Fubo social media graphics_2568X1444
By Buffalo Sabres
@BuffaloSabres Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres and FuboTV Inc. today announced they have entered into a multi-year partnership to expand streaming capability of over 40 Buffalo Sabres games into the Niagara region of Southern Ontario, beginning November 27th. This partnership signifies the first time the Buffalo Sabres’ MSG broadcast will be available to fans in Southern Ontario since 2015-16.

To celebrate this new expansion, Buffalo Sabres season ticket members are eligible to receive an exclusive offer via email for a 30-day free trial of Fubo, while non-season ticket members are eligible to receive an offer for a 14-day free trial. Applicable offers will be valid for those in both Southern Ontario and the United States.

More information on how to get a subscription can be found HERE.

"Our organization remains committed to broadening the Buffalo Sabres' presence and connecting with fans on a deeper level, and expanding our reach to allow more Sabres fans in Southern Ontario to stream games exclusively with Fubo is a fantastic step in more deeply connecting with our fanbase,” said Buffalo Sabres General Manager, Kevyn Adams. “We are incredibly grateful for the continued support and partnership with both Fubo and MSG, whose collaboration has been integral in our efforts to bring the spirit of Sabres hockey to a wider audience.”

In addition to in-game coverage, Fubo will also stream pre- and post-game coverage of Sabres hockey including but not limited to pre-game breakdowns, highlights, exclusive interviews and studio analysis. Fubo subscribers residing in zip codes in which Sabres broadcasts will be available will have access to all Buffalo Sabres game content and shoulder programming on the newly launched Fubo Sports Niagara channel.

"Fubo is thrilled to partner with the Buffalo Sabres as their home in Southern Ontario for the next few seasons," said Ben Grad, SVP, strategic partnerships and operations, Fubo. "As we continue to grow our sports-first streaming platform, it was important for us to super-serve Canadians with NHL games they can't stream anywhere else. This partnership marks Fubo's first hockey team rights in Canada, and we could not be more excited to bring Sabres action to their many fans in and around the Niagara region."

Buffalo Sabres games will be available on Fubo to Niagara region subscribers beginning with Buffalo’s road contest against New York Rangers tonight.