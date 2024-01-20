At the Horn | Lightning 3 - Sabres 1

Dylan Cozens scored the lone goal for the Buffalo Sabres in a 3-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning inside KeyBank Center on Saturday afternoon.

The Sabres outshot the Lightning 25-16 but fell behind 2-0 during the first period on goals from Nick Paul and Tyler Motte. Calvin de Haan added an empty-net goal with 1:16 remaining.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen started for the fifth consecutive game and made 13 saves. Jonas Johansson made 24 saves for Tampa Bay.

The game concluded a season-long, six-game home stand for the Sabres during which they went 3-3-0.