Sabres sign Dahlin to 8-year contract extension

Rasmus Dahlin made his feelings about Buffalo clear when asked about the status of his contract at the outset of training camp last month.

“I love the city. I love the team. I love everything,” Dahlin said.

The Sabres cemented his future with the organization on Monday. Dahlin signed an eight-year contract extension worth an average annual value of $11 million, beginning with the 2024-25 season.

Dahlin, 23, joins forwards Tage Thompson and Dylan Cozens and defenseman Mattias Samuelsson – all of whom signed seven-year contracts – as core members of the Sabres who have signed long-term extensions since the start of last season.

Dahlin enjoyed a career year in 2022-23 while serving as an alternate captain for the first time. He tied for fifth among NHL defensemen with 73 points, the third-highest mark by a defenseman in Sabres history. He ranked fourth among all NHL players in ice time despite missing four games.

His offensive skill – a trademark that helped make him the No. 1 pick in the 2018 NHL Draft – was matched by his defensive tenacity. He led the Sabres in blocked shots and finished second on the team in hits. Teammates praised his competitiveness as a tone-setting quality.