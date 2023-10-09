Sabres sign Dahlin to 8-year contract extension

News Feed

buffalo sabres practice notes peyton krebs sidney crosby jacob bryson

Krebs continued to show hardnosed identity in preseason finale
buffalo sabres roster moves ryan johnson lukas rousek training camp update

Sabres assign 5 players to Amerks
buffalo sabres pittsburgh penguins recap highlights zach benson jj peterka

Mittelstadt tallies 3 points in preseason loss to Penguins
buffalo sabres matt savoie returns to practice injury update 

Savoie returns to practice with Sabres
buffalo sabres pittsburgh penguins preseason game roster preview erik johnson zach benson devon levi

Sabres vs. Penguins | Game roster, storylines, and how to watch Buffalo’s preseason finale
buffalo sabres training camp practice notebook october 5 don granato

Camp Notebook | Sabres prepare for preseason finale Friday vs. Pittsburgh 
buffalo sabres columbus blue jackets game recap oct 4 zemgus girgensons owen power zach benson

Benson scores 3rd preseason goal in loss to Blue Jackets
buffalo sabres training camp roster update brett murray isak rosen jiri kulich

Sabres announce training camp roster update
buffalo sabres columbus blue jackets preview lineup connor clifton zach benson

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Blue Jackets
buffalo sabres training camp practice oct 3 brandon biro don granato 

'Everybody in this room matters' | Granato sends message to team as regular season approaches
buffalo sabres at columbus blue jackets preseason roster connor clifton erik johnson

Clifton set to make preseason debut Wednesday in Columbus
buffalo sabres 2023 home opener details rj way giveaway party in the plaza

Sabres announce giveaways, Party in the Plaza for Home Opener presented by The BFLO Store
buffalo sabres practice updates buffalo bills trip josh allen alex tuch

'They love being in Buffalo' | Team trip to Bills game another example of Sabres' camaraderie 
buffalo sabres training camp roster joseph cecconi jeremy davies loaned to Rochester

Sabres loan Cecconi, Davies to Rochester pending waiver clearance
buffalo sabres columbus blue jackets preseason game recap sept 30 

'It's special to watch' | Benson continues dynamic preseason with game-winning goal vs. Columbus
buffalo sabres training camp roster update sept 30 komarov richards cooley tokarski

Sabres return Komarov to juniors, loan 3 players to Rochester
buffalo sabres columbus blue jackets preseason game roster alex tuch devon levi

Tuch, Okposo expected to make preseason debuts vs. Columbus
buffalo sabres training camp roster update rochester americans

Sabres trim training camp roster to 39 players

Sabres sign Dahlin to 8-year contract extension

The defenseman had a career year in 2022-23 while serving as an alternate captain.

buf_rasmus_dahlin_jan10_2023_bengreenphoto
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

Rasmus Dahlin made his feelings about Buffalo clear when asked about the status of his contract at the outset of training camp last month.

“I love the city. I love the team. I love everything,” Dahlin said.

The Sabres cemented his future with the organization on Monday. Dahlin signed an eight-year contract extension worth an average annual value of $11 million, beginning with the 2024-25 season.

Dahlin, 23, joins forwards Tage Thompson and Dylan Cozens and defenseman Mattias Samuelsson – all of whom signed seven-year contracts – as core members of the Sabres who have signed long-term extensions since the start of last season.

Dahlin enjoyed a career year in 2022-23 while serving as an alternate captain for the first time. He tied for fifth among NHL defensemen with 73 points, the third-highest mark by a defenseman in Sabres history. He ranked fourth among all NHL players in ice time despite missing four games.

His offensive skill – a trademark that helped make him the No. 1 pick in the 2018 NHL Draft – was matched by his defensive tenacity. He led the Sabres in blocked shots and finished second on the team in hits. Teammates praised his competitiveness as a tone-setting quality.

Dahlin signs eight-year extension

"He's so competitive," Sabres captain Kyle Okposo said. "That's probably his best leadership quality, how competitive he is. He just wants to win all the time. He wants to be the best. He wants to be on the ice in every situation. He's been incredible."

Off the ice, Dahlin has embraced his role as an ambassador for the organization. He jumped at the last-minute opportunity to represent the Sabres at the All-Star Game last season in place of Thompson, who sustained an injury the night before the event. It was Dahlin’s second straight selection.

Sabres: Embedded | Dahlin at 2023 All-Star Weekend

“It’s important that Buffalo is [represented],” Dahlin said. “We’re gaining some respect now. ... It’s awesome to represent my club."

Dahlin has 233 points (46+187) in 355 career games. He is one of 12 defensemen in NHL history to hit the 200-point mark before his 23rd birthday.

"I know I'm biased, but I look at him as one of the top in the world at what he does," Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams said last season. "He's taken huge steps. I couldn't be more proud of him but I also know how much work he's put into this. I still think he's going to get better. You hear me say that a lot. He's a player I believe will keep getting better."