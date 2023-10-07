Sabres assign 5 players to Amerks

News Feed

buffalo sabres pittsburgh penguins recap highlights zach benson jj peterka

Mittelstadt tallies 3 points in preseason loss to Penguins
buffalo sabres matt savoie returns to practice injury update 

Savoie returns to practice with Sabres
buffalo sabres pittsburgh penguins preseason game roster preview erik johnson zach benson devon levi

Sabres vs. Penguins | Game roster, storylines, and how to watch Buffalo’s preseason finale
buffalo sabres training camp practice notebook october 5 don granato

Camp Notebook | Sabres prepare for preseason finale Friday vs. Pittsburgh 
buffalo sabres columbus blue jackets game recap oct 4 zemgus girgensons owen power zach benson

Benson scores 3rd preseason goal in loss to Blue Jackets
buffalo sabres training camp roster update brett murray isak rosen jiri kulich

Sabres announce training camp roster update
buffalo sabres columbus blue jackets preview lineup connor clifton zach benson

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Blue Jackets
buffalo sabres training camp practice oct 3 brandon biro don granato 

'Everybody in this room matters' | Granato sends message to team as regular season approaches
buffalo sabres at columbus blue jackets preseason roster connor clifton erik johnson

Clifton set to make preseason debut Wednesday in Columbus
buffalo sabres 2023 home opener details rj way giveaway party in the plaza

Sabres announce giveaways, Party in the Plaza for Home Opener presented by The BFLO Store
buffalo sabres practice updates buffalo bills trip josh allen alex tuch

'They love being in Buffalo' | Team trip to Bills game another example of Sabres' camaraderie 
buffalo sabres training camp roster joseph cecconi jeremy davies loaned to Rochester

Sabres loan Cecconi, Davies to Rochester pending waiver clearance
buffalo sabres columbus blue jackets preseason game recap sept 30 

'It's special to watch' | Benson continues dynamic preseason with game-winning goal vs. Columbus
buffalo sabres training camp roster update sept 30 komarov richards cooley tokarski

Sabres return Komarov to juniors, loan 3 players to Rochester
buffalo sabres columbus blue jackets preseason game roster alex tuch devon levi

Tuch, Okposo expected to make preseason debuts vs. Columbus
buffalo sabres training camp roster update rochester americans

Sabres trim training camp roster to 39 players
buffalo sabres practice report sept 29 don granato brandon biro

Camp Notebook | Sabres ready to enter final stages of training camp
buffalo sabres pittsburgh penguins recap highlights tage thompson eric comrie

Thompson scores highlight-reel goal, Comrie makes 27 saves in preseason game vs. Penguins

Sabres assign 5 players to Amerks

Buffalo now has 25 players on its training camp roster.

20231007 Johnson
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres have assigned forward Lukas Rousek and defenseman Ryan Johnson to the Rochester Americans, the team announced Saturday.

Forward Brandon Biro and defensemen Kale Clague and Riley Stillman have also been assigned to Rochester pending waiver clearance.

The Sabres’ training camp roster now consists of 25 players. That count includes forwards Jack Quinn, who will miss the start of the regular season after having offseason surgery to repair an injured Achilles, and Matt Savoie, who returned to practice Friday after missing the preseason with an upper-body injury.

The deadline for NHL teams to submit their 23-man rosters for the regular season is Monday at 5 p.m.

The remaining roster is as follows:

Forwards (15)

9 Zach Benson

24 Dylan Cozens

28 Zemgus Girgensons

12 Jordan Greenway

17 Tyson Jost

19 Peyton Krebs

37 Casey Mittelstadt

21 Kyle Okposo

71 Victor Olofsson

77 JJ Peterka

22 Jack Quinn

93 Matt Savoie

53 Jeff Skinner

72 Tage Thompson

89 Alex Tuch

Defensemen (7)

78 Jacob Bryson

75 Connor Clifton

26 Rasmus Dahlin

6 Erik Johnson

10 Henri Jokiharju

25 Owen Power

23 Mattias Samuelsson

Goaltenders (3)

31 Eric Comrie

27 Devon Levi

1 Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen