Sabres assign 5 players to Amerks

The Buffalo Sabres have assigned forward Lukas Rousek and defenseman Ryan Johnson to the Rochester Americans, the team announced Saturday.

Forward Brandon Biro and defensemen Kale Clague and Riley Stillman have also been assigned to Rochester pending waiver clearance.

The Sabres’ training camp roster now consists of 25 players. That count includes forwards Jack Quinn, who will miss the start of the regular season after having offseason surgery to repair an injured Achilles, and Matt Savoie, who returned to practice Friday after missing the preseason with an upper-body injury.

The deadline for NHL teams to submit their 23-man rosters for the regular season is Monday at 5 p.m.

The remaining roster is as follows: