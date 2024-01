The Buffalo Sabres have recalled defenseman Jacob Bryson from the Rochester Americans, the team announced Monday.

Bryson has three assists in 10 games with Rochester this season, including a two-assist performance in the team’s most recent win over Springfield on Saturday.

The 26-year-old played three games for Buffalo this season prior to being assigned to Rochester on Dec. 19.

The Sabres play the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday at 10 p.m. to open a three-game road trip in California.