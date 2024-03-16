Sabres recall Levi from Amerks

The goaltender has a .927 save percentage in 19 games with Rochester.

By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres have recalled goaltender Devon Levi from the Rochester Americans, the team announced Saturday.

Levi is 11-5-3 with a .927 save percentage in 19 games with Rochester this season, including a 41-save victory in his most recent performance against Toronto on Friday.

The 22-year-old started the season in Buffalo and went 9-7-2 with an .891 save percentage in 20 appearances.

The Sabres continue a five-game road trip with back-to-back games in Seattle and Vancouver on Monday and Tuesday, respectively.

