Sabres recall Rousek from Amerks

The Buffalo Sabres have recalled forward Lukas Rousek from the Rochester Americans, the team announced Thursday.

Rousek, 24, has six points (2+4) in eight games with Rochester this season. He played the first two games of his NHL career for the Sabres last season and tallied a goal and an assist.

The Czechia native led Rochester with 56 points (16+40) last season, his second in North America. He added 12 points (5+7) in 14 playoff contests to help fuel Rochester’s run to the Eastern Conference Final.

The Sabres host the Philadelphia Flyers at KeyBank Center on Friday.