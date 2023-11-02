News Feed

Practice Report | A look at the Sabres’ top storylines 10 games into the season
Biro scores 1st NHL goal, adds empty-netter in win over Flyers
At the Horn | Sabres 5 - Flyers 2
What to expect on Hockey Fights Cancer Night, presented by Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Flyers
Game Night | Sabres at Flyers
Buffalo Sabres organization honored at 66th Annual New York Emmy Awards
Practice Report | Sabres recall Biro from Amerks, Levi returns to practice
Prospects Pipeline | Savoie has 3 points in 3 games during Rochester conditioning assignment
Sabres, Niagara University team up to offer Sabres Scholars program
Sharpen Up | Sabres back in black and red Friday vs. Flyers 
'A new standard' | Sabres play to identity as Luukkonen shuts out Avalanche
At the Horn | Sabres 4 - Avalanche 0
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Avalanche
Game Day | Sabres vs. Avalanche
Practice Report | Comrie to miss time with lower-body injury, Clifton suspended two games 
Sabres recall Cooley from Amerks
Comrie exits loss to Devils with lower-body injury

Sabres recall Rousek from Amerks

The forward has 6 points in 8 games with Rochester this season.

MicrosoftTeams-image (33)
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres have recalled forward Lukas Rousek from the Rochester Americans, the team announced Thursday.

Rousek, 24, has six points (2+4) in eight games with Rochester this season. He played the first two games of his NHL career for the Sabres last season and tallied a goal and an assist.

The Czechia native led Rochester with 56 points (16+40) last season, his second in North America. He added 12 points (5+7) in 14 playoff contests to help fuel Rochester’s run to the Eastern Conference Final.

The Sabres host the Philadelphia Flyers at KeyBank Center on Friday.