Sabres recall Murray from Amerks

Isak Rosen has been loaned to Rochester in a corresponding move.

20231211 Murray
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres have recalled forward Brett Murray from the Rochester Americans, the team announced Monday. Forward Isak Rosen has been loaned to Rochester.

Murray, 25, has seven points (2+5) in 12 games with Rochester this season. He set AHL career-highs in goals (23), assists (26), and points (49) in 71 contests in 2022-23.

The 6-foot-5 forward has played 21 career NHL games for the Sabres, most recently in 2021-22.

Rosen, 20, made his NHL debut on Nov. 25 and has played seven games with the Sabres. He ranked fifth in the AHL in points at the time of his recall.

News Feed

buffalo sabres vs arizona coyotes game night december 11 2023 how to watch players to watch

Game Night | Sabres vs. Coyotes
buffalo sabres montreal canadiens recap higlights devon levi kyle okposo december 10 2023

Sabres battle back to earn point in SO loss to Habs
buffalo sabres versus montreal canadiens at the horn recap game highlights postgame comments 

At the Horn | Canadiens 3 - Sabres 2 (SO)
buffalo sabres montreal canadiens preview lineup starting goalie devon levi rasmus dahlin 

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Canadiens
buffalo sabres versus montreal canadiens december 9 how to watch players to watch tage thompson

Game Night | Sabres vs. Canadiens
buffalo sabres lecom practice report mattias samuelsson owen power 

Samuelsson, Power stepped up in Dahlin's absence vs. Bruins
buffalo sabres at boston bruins postgame report sabres earn statement win over bruins at td garden devon levi victor olofsson tage thompson jj peterka

'It was special' | Levi makes 31 saves in Sabres' statement win over Bruins
buffalo sabres boston bruins at the horn recap tage thompson devon levi 

At the Horn | Sabres 3 - Bruins 1
buffalo sabres at boston bruins game preview five things to know ahead of thursdays game eric robinson debut rasmus dahlin injury

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Bruins
how to watch buffalo sabres boston bruins december 7 2023

Game Night | Sabres at Bruins
buffalo sabres columbus blue jackets eric robinson trade 

Sabres acquire Robinson from Blue Jackets
buffalo sabres practice updates ukko-pekka luukkonen rasmus dahlin connor clifton

Luukkonen to miss game in Boston due to illness
buffalo sabres versus detroit red wings postgame report december 5 2023 sabres comeback effort falls short tage thompson jeff skinner kyle okposo don granato

Sabres' late surge falls short in loss to Red Wings
buffalo sabres detroit red wings at the horn recap highlights december 5 2023

At the Horn | Red Wings 5 - Sabres 3
buffalo sabres detroit red wings preview lineup injury updates tage thompson alex tuch

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Red Wings
buffalo sabres vs detroit red wings game night december 5 2023 how to watch players to watch things to know

Game Night | Sabres vs. Red Wings
buffalo sabres sharpen up this weeks top headlines december 4 2023 black and red third jerseys native american heritage night devon levi first ahl win

Sharpen Up | Sabres back in black and red third jerseys this Saturday
buffalo sabres nashville predators recap highlights victor olofsson dylan cozens

Sabres unable to overcome early deficit in loss to Predators