Sabres recall Murray from Amerks

The Buffalo Sabres have recalled forward Brett Murray from the Rochester Americans, the team announced Monday. Forward Isak Rosen has been loaned to Rochester.

Murray, 25, has seven points (2+5) in 12 games with Rochester this season. He set AHL career-highs in goals (23), assists (26), and points (49) in 71 contests in 2022-23.

The 6-foot-5 forward has played 21 career NHL games for the Sabres, most recently in 2021-22.

Rosen, 20, made his NHL debut on Nov. 25 and has played seven games with the Sabres. He ranked fifth in the AHL in points at the time of his recall.