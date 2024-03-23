Sabres return to practice ahead of road trip finale in Calgary

EDMONTON – The Buffalo Sabres took the ice for practice in Edmonton on Saturday before departing for Calgary, their attention turned to the finale of their season-long, five-game road trip.

The Sabres play the Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome on Sunday at 9 p.m. They will be looking to rebound from an 8-3 loss to the Oilers in which they led 3-2 before allowing a run of six unanswered goals beginning late in the second period.

“Obviously coming off a tough loss to Edmonton we wanted to get out here and get back to work, get our battle mindset up,” Sabres forward Alex Tuch said. “We felt like we gave up on Upie there, so we’ve got to be better defensively going into tomorrow night’s game.”

The Sabres sit seven points behind the Detroit Red Wings for the second wild card in the Eastern Conference with 11 games remaining – a similar spot to where they were exactly one year ago.

The Sabres were eight points out with 12 games to play on March 23 of last season and had just lost three straight contests in regulation. They earned points in nine of those last 12 games and came within a point of a playoff berth, an experience they will try and lean on down the stretch.

“I think we can draw upon that confidence,” Tuch said. “We know we have the ability to be one of the best teams in the NHL when we set our minds to it and play the right way. We’ve just got to focus on the first five minutes of tomorrow night’s game and just going out there and making them play our style of game and our style of hockey. Just go out there with a lot of energy and have some fun.”