At the Horn | Senators 6 - Sabres 2

JJ Peterka and Connor Clifton scored second-period goals, but the Buffalo Sabres were unable to overcome an early deficit in a 6-2 loss to the Ottawa Senators at KeyBank Center on Wednesday.

The Senators scored four goals in a span of 6:12 during the first period beginning when Artem Zub pushed the puck over the goal line 2:37 into the contest. Boris Katchouk, Drake Batherson, and Jakob Chychrun scored the next three goals, with Brady Tkachuk adding a fifth during the final minute of the period.

Shane Pinto scored an empty-net goal to complete a four-point performance. Joonas Korpisalo made 36 saves for the Senators.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made five saves on nine shots before giving way to Devon Levi, who stopped all but one of the 32 shots he faced.

Jacob Bryson had a pair of assists for the Sabres. Alex Tuch also tallied an assist to extend his point streak to six games.

The loss opened a five-game homestand for the Sabres, who entered the night having won their last three games at KeyBank Center.