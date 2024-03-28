At the Horn | Senators 6 - Sabres 2

The Sabres were unable to overcome a 5-0 deficit in the loss.

20240327 ATH
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

JJ Peterka and Connor Clifton scored second-period goals, but the Buffalo Sabres were unable to overcome an early deficit in a 6-2 loss to the Ottawa Senators at KeyBank Center on Wednesday.

The Senators scored four goals in a span of 6:12 during the first period beginning when Artem Zub pushed the puck over the goal line 2:37 into the contest. Boris Katchouk, Drake Batherson, and Jakob Chychrun scored the next three goals, with Brady Tkachuk adding a fifth during the final minute of the period.

Shane Pinto scored an empty-net goal to complete a four-point performance. Joonas Korpisalo made 36 saves for the Senators.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made five saves on nine shots before giving way to Devon Levi, who stopped all but one of the 32 shots he faced.

Jacob Bryson had a pair of assists for the Sabres. Alex Tuch also tallied an assist to extend his point streak to six games.

The loss opened a five-game homestand for the Sabres, who entered the night having won their last three games at KeyBank Center.

SCORING SUMMARY

Period 1, 2:37 – Artem Zub from Mark Kastelic and Boris Katchouk (1-0, OTT)

Katchouk received the puck near the half wall and fired a quick shot with Kastelic battling in front of Luukkonen. Kastelic’s deflection trickled past Luukkonen and was on its way over the goal line when Zub pushed it across.

Period 1, 4:56 – Boris Katchouk from Parker Kelly and Mark Kastelic (2-0, OTT)

Ottawa’s fourth line struck again in similar fashion for its second goal. This time, it was Kelly firing a quick shot from the half wall after Kastelic forced a turnover along the boards. Katchouk scored on the deflection.

Period 1, 6:01 – Drake Batherson from Brady Tkachuk and Shane Pinto (3-0, OTT)

The Senators used their forecheck to create their third goal, with Pinto and Tkachuk winning the puck down low before feeding Batherson in front of the net. Batherson scored off his backhand.

Period 1, 8:49 – Jakob Chychrun from Shane Pinto (4-0, OTT)

Pinto won the puck again on a forecheck and passed to Chychrun, who buried a slap shot from the top of the left faceoff circle. Levi replaced Luukkonen following the goal.

Period 1, 19:11 – Brady Tkachuk from Thomas Chabot and Shane Pinto (5-0, OTT)

The Senators tacked on their fifth goal with the two teams playing 4-on-4, the result of matching minors against Kelly and Bowen Byram. Tkachuk stationed himself in front of Levi and tapped in a pass from Chabot.

Period 2, 2:54 – JJ Peterka from Alex Tuch and Jacob Bryson (5-1, OTT)

Peterka was the recipient of a long rebound off a shot by Tuch and quickly fired his team-leading 25th goal of the season to put the Sabres on the board.

JJ Peterka scores his 25th goal of season

Period 2, 13:07 – Connor Clifton from Jacob Bryson (5-2, OTT)

Clifton scored for the second consecutive game on a shot from the high slot.

Connor Clifton scores 2nd period goal

Period 3, 16:43 - Shane Pinto from Drake Batherson and Jakob Chychrun

Pinto completed the scoring with an empty-net goal.

POSTGAME COMMENTS

Rasmus Dahlin addresses the media

Connor Clifton addresses the media

PHOTO GALLERY

GAME NIGHT | Sabres vs. Senators

March 27, 2024

UP NEXT

The homestand continues against the New Jersey Devils on Friday. Tickets are available here.

Pregame coverage on MSG/MSG+ begins at 6:30 p.m. with puck drop scheduled for 7. Fans outside the Buffalo broadcast market can watch on NHL Network.

