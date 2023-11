The Buffalo Sabres have loaned goaltender Devon Levi to the Rochester Americans, the team announced Tuesday.

Levi, 21, is the only goaltender drafted in 2020 or later to appear in an NHL game this season. He is 3-4-1 with an .876 save percentage in nine appearances.

Rochester is tied for second in the AHL’s North Division with a 10-5-2 record. The Amerks play back-to-back road games against the Belleville Senators on Friday and Saturday.