Sabres loan Kulich to Rochester Americans 

The Buffalo Sabres have loaned forward Jiri Kulich to the Rochester Americans, the team announced Wednesday.

Kulich, 19, made his NHL debut for the Sabres last Saturday against the New Jersey Devils. He skated 14:53 alongside Peyton Krebs and Kyle Okposo, recording one shot.

In 16 games for the Amerks in 2023-24, Kulich has tallied 17 points on 11 goals and six assists.

Rochester is tied for second in the AHL’s North Division with a 10-5-2 record. The Amerks will visit the Belleville Senators for a back-to-back set Friday and Saturday.