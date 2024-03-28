Greenway exits practice early; Jost cleared to play in full 

News and notes from Thursday's practice at KeyBank Center.

By Katelyn Kardaman
@katelynkardaman Sabres.com

Buffalo Sabres forward Jordan Greenway left Thursday’s practice at KeyBank Center shortly before the session was over after aggravating an injury but that is expected to play Friday against the New Jersey Devils, Sabres coach Don Granato said. 

“We'll evaluate him further in the morning, but he had some aggravation and as a precaution [he left early],” Granato said. “But I do believe he'll be fine for tomorrow. But again, we'll evaluate in the morning. We think it's going to be something that'll resolve, and he'll be able to play.”

Granato also shared that Tyson Jost has been cleared to play in full since dealing with an injury that held him out of practice last Saturday and each of Buffalo’s last two games.

“Now he’s back,” Granato said. “Yeah, today was a good push for him. Spoke with him after and he felt very good with where he’s at. I consider him back in full and ready to go as of today.”

Lukas Rousek was absent from practice after leaving Tuesday’s session early after taking a stick to the face during a drill. He is considered day to day.

Don Granato addresses the media

The Sabres host the Devils on Friday in the first game of a back-to-back set, which concludes Saturday against Toronto.

Pregame coverage on MSG/MSG+ kicks off at 6:30 p.m. with puck drop scheduled for 7. Out-of-market fans can watch the game on NHL Network. 

Here’s more from practice.

1. Here's how the group lined up: 

FORWARDS

77 JJ Peterka – 72 Tage Thompson – 89 Alex Tuch

9 Zach Benson – 24 Dylan Cozens – 22 Jack Quinn

53 Jeff Skinner – 19 Peyton Krebs – 12 Jordan Greenway

50 Eric Robinson – 28 Zemgus Girgensons – 71 Victor Olofsson

17 Tyson Jost

DEFENSEMEN

25 Owen Power – 26 Rasmus Dahlin

4 Bowen Byram – 10 Henri Jokiharju

78 Jacob Bryson – 75 Connor Clifton

38 Kale Clague

GOALTENDERS

1 Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

27 Devon Levi

31 Eric Comrie

2. JJ Peterka enters Friday's matchup with the Devils on a three-game scoring streak. He has recorded four goals in that span while playing on a line with Tage Thompson and Alex Tuch and skated a career-high 21:38 against Ottawa on Wednesday.

Following practice, Granato shared the qualities that have allowed Peterka to find sustained success.

"Well, I certainly like that he’s produced," Granato said. "But he’s a player that his foundation ... has really developed. And you can see that in his play, where he’s picked a couple pucks off that have gone back for chances. He’s positionally in a spot where he can get a puck back, better, sooner, quicker. Or defend less, I guess, to get to offense more.

"Those are the intangible things – the better players like guys on their line that can do some of those things. So, he’s shown a maturity in that respect that’s been very helpful."

3. Devon Levi had his own net at practice while Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen split time in the other net with Eric Comrie.

Luukkonen made five saves on nine shots against Ottawa on Wednesday before giving way to Levi, who stopped all but one of the 32 shots he faced.

Levi has played in two games since being recalled from the Rochester Americans on March 16. He had posted an 11-5-3 record with a .927 save percentage in 19 games with Rochester prior to returning to Buffalo.

After practice, Levi reflected on his season so far.

“It’s been a great year,” he said. “A lot of different situations, a lot of different moving pieces. So, I think as a first-year pro to be able to see as much as I did, it’s been great. I just feel older, more mature, more experienced.”

Devon Levi addresses the media

