Greenway exits practice early; Jost cleared to play in full 

Buffalo Sabres forward Jordan Greenway left Thursday’s practice at KeyBank Center shortly before the session was over after aggravating an injury but that is expected to play Friday against the New Jersey Devils, Sabres coach Don Granato said.

“We'll evaluate him further in the morning, but he had some aggravation and as a precaution [he left early],” Granato said. “But I do believe he'll be fine for tomorrow. But again, we'll evaluate in the morning. We think it's going to be something that'll resolve, and he'll be able to play.”

Granato also shared that Tyson Jost has been cleared to play in full since dealing with an injury that held him out of practice last Saturday and each of Buffalo’s last two games.

“Now he’s back,” Granato said. “Yeah, today was a good push for him. Spoke with him after and he felt very good with where he’s at. I consider him back in full and ready to go as of today.”

Lukas Rousek was absent from practice after leaving Tuesday’s session early after taking a stick to the face during a drill. He is considered day to day.