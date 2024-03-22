Sabres build early lead but fall in road matchup with Oilers 

EDMONTON – JJ Peterka scored his second goal of the game to give the Buffalo Sabres a lead during the second period, but the Edmonton Oilers responded with six unanswered to win 8-3 inside Rogers Place on Thursday.
Zach Hyman parked in front of Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and deflected a shot by Mattias Ekholm to tie the score at 3-3 with 47.9 seconds remaining in the middle period. Darnell Nurse scored the winning goal on a shot from the point 4:38 into the third, with Ekholm adding another on the rush 1:02 later.
Hyman, Ryan McLeod, and Connor Brown all added goals during the final five minutes.
“We made mistakes in the third period that we haven’t made in quite some time, and it was in a couple of areas,” Sabres coach Don Granato said.
“Our forwards did not support our defensemen with gaps and (Edmonton shot) some pucks to the net from the point where we turned pucks over in our own zone. A couple areas that have been really uncharacteristic for us, especially in the last couple of months. It happened and you could see the guys were frustrated and that probably compounded it a little bit more.”