Sabres build early lead but fall in road matchup with Oilers 

The Sabres dropped to seven points behind the Detroit Red Wings for the second wild card in the Eastern Conference with 11 games remaining. The Red Wings defeated the New York Islanders 6-3 earlier Thursday night.

Buffalo led 2-0 in the first period on the strength of goals from Peterka and Victor Olofsson. Peterka received the puck alone in front of the Edmonton net and beat goaltender Stuart Skinner with a wrist shot to open the scoring just 1:38 into the game. Olofsson retrieved a broken pass in the high slot and sent a turn-around shot past Skinner with 3:26 left in the period.

Edmonton answered before the first intermission in the form of a power-play goal from Leon Draisaitl. Ekholm pulled up in the left circle on the rush and buried a shot to the far side to tie the score at 2-2 during the second period.

The Sabres were able to respond with Peterka’s second goal, a shot from the side of the net set up by Connor Clifton, before the Oilers took control.

“It’s obviously a frustrating loss, and I thought our first and second were good hockey,” said Tage Thompson, who had an assist. “You go into the third, tie game, chance to win an important game. They get a couple goals and you’re chasing from behind. They get another one and then it feels out of reach, and then it’s a lot of frustration I think we let creep into our game at the end.”

Nurse’s go-ahead goal came at the end of a shift in the Buffalo zone in which the Oilers forced multiple turnovers on the forecheck. Ekholm’s second goal was scored on an odd-man rush, set up by a no-look, drop-back pass from Draisaitl.

“Just not good enough,” Peterka said. “I think we gave up way too many odd-man rushes, were sloppy with the puck. And, yeah, I think we weren’t engaged enough in the D-zone.”

