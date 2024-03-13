Byram scores twice as Sabres gain ground in standings with win over Red Wings

Bowen Byram has been thrust into a high-leverage role immediately upon joining the Buffalo Sabres, skating 20-plus minutes nightly on the top defense pair alongside Rasmus Dahlin while playing on both the power play and the penalty kill.

He has also found himself in the thick of a meaningful stretch for the Sabres, who opened a run of three straight games against teams ahead of them in the Wild Card race with a 7-3 win over the Detroit Red Wings at KeyBank Center on Wednesday.

Byram scored a pair of goals, becoming the first defenseman in Sabres history and the 20th defenseman in NHL history to score three or more goals through their first three games with a franchise. (The last was Kurtis Foster for Minnesota in 2005.) But the 22-year-old’s focus afterward was solely on the two vital points his new team had just picked up in the standings.

“Coming to a new team, you definitely want to help the team win any way you can and if that’s scoring goals or blocking shots or playing physical, good D, whatever it might be, it’s a good feeling to be helping out there,” Byram said. “I thought we had a lot of guys that played well tonight and, like I’ve been saying, we’ve got to continue that down the stretch.”

The win moved the Sabres within five points of the second Wild Card in the Eastern Conference, for which the Red Wings are currently tied with the New York Islanders. The Sabres host the Islanders on Thursday, then have a rematch with the Red Wings in Detroit on Saturday afternoon.