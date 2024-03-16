Sabres open 5-game road trip with loss in Detroit

DETROIT – Tage Thompson was already thinking about the Buffalo Sabres’ next game inside the visiting dressing room at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday.

Thompson scored on the power play to give the Sabres an early lead, but the Detroit Red Wings responded with four unanswered goals to earn a 4-1 victory. The loss opened a five-game road trip for the Sabres, which continues in Seattle on Monday.

“I thought it was a hard-fought game by both teams,” Thompson said. “Obviously, the outcome’s not what we want, but we don't really have time to dwell on it.”

The loss dropped the Sabres to five points behind the Red Wings, who hold the second Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference standings with one game in hand. The two teams have one more head-to-head meeting in Detroit on April 7.

The Sabres entered the day on a three-game winning streak, which included a 7-3 victory over the Red Wings at KeyBank Center on Tuesday. The Red Wings, meanwhile, had lost seven straight games in regulation to squander what had once been a sizeable lead in the standings.

The Sabres opened the game as they had in their two recent victories, earning a 10-8 shot advantage in the first period and pulling ahead when Thompson buried a wrist shot on the power play. The Red Wings came out desperate in the second period, tightening the game defensively and pulling ahead on goals from Christian Fischer and Patrick Kane.

Detroit finished the second period with a 27-17 edge in shot attempts.

“I think we came out pretty good with a lot of intensity,” Sabres forward Zemgus Girgensons said. “We’ve got to give a little bit of credit [to] them, they played a solid game. They were dialed in defensively and they kind of had a push in the second and the third. But yeah, we should have found a way to be more consistent.”