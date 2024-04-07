Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead Sabres at Red Wings

DETROIT – The Buffalo Sabres can continue to make up ground in the Eastern Conference wild-card race when they visit the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday at Little Caesars Arena.

The Sabres and Red Wings both enter the matchup in pursuit of the second wild-card spot, which is currently occupied by the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Red Wings sit one point behind the Penguins, three ahead of the Sabres.

The game will be nationally televised on TNT with puck drop scheduled for 1 p.m. Dan Dunleavy and Rob Ray will have the radio call on WGR 550.

Here are five things to know.