Sabres drop preseason road contest in Columbus 

COLUMBUS – Zach Benson scored in the final minutes of the second period to tie the game at 3-3, but the Columbus Blue Jackets answered with two goals in the third to defeat the Buffalo Sabres 5-3 on Wednesday at Nationwide Arena.

Zemgus Girgensons and Owen Power also scored for the Sabres while defenseman Mattias Samuelsson tallied two assists in the loss.

Patrik Laine, Emil Bemstrom, and Johnny Gaudreau found the scoresheet for the Blue Jackets, but goals from Adam Fantilli and Kirill Marchenko in the final period of play proved to be the difference.

Goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen posted 28 saves in his second preseason game of the season.