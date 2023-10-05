News Feed

Sabres drop preseason road contest in Columbus 

Girgensons, Power, and Benson all tally goals in 5-3 loss.

buf_cbjrecap_10042023
By Katelyn Kardaman
@katelynkardaman Sabres.com

COLUMBUS Zach Benson scored in the final minutes of the second period to tie the game at 3-3, but the Columbus Blue Jackets answered with two goals in the third to defeat the Buffalo Sabres 5-3 on Wednesday at Nationwide Arena.

Zemgus Girgensons and Owen Power also scored for the Sabres while defenseman Mattias Samuelsson tallied two assists in the loss.

Patrik Laine, Emil Bemstrom, and Johnny Gaudreau found the scoresheet for the Blue Jackets, but goals from Adam Fantilli and Kirill Marchenko in the final period of play proved to be the difference.

Goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen posted 28 saves in his second preseason game of the season.

How it happened

PERIOD 1

Less than a minute in, Benson ripped a shot off the crossbar after picking up a loose puck in the Columbus end with speed.

The Blue Jackets struck first as Gaudreau handled the puck behind the net and passed it to Laine in the low slot to beat Luukkonen 6:15 in.

Bemstrom added to the lead at the 9:04 mark, putting away his own rebound in front of the net for a power-play goal.

With 8:22 remaining in the period, Girgensons received a pass from Ryan Johnson in the right circle and sniped a shot top shelf over the left shoulder of Elvis Merzlinkins to put the Sabres on the board.

PERIOD 2

Columbus wasted no time after the intermission, connecting on a series of quick passes that resulted in a tip in by Gaudreau 23 seconds in to put the Blue Jackets up 3-1.

The Sabres had an answer as Power tallied on a backhand shot to cut the deficit to one with 6:07 to go in the second.

Coming out of the penalty box on a 2-on-1, Benson slid a pass over to Lukas Rousek, who had the puck bounce off his stick. Samuelsson pinched in to keep the play alive and found Benson in the right circle for his third goal and fifth point of the preseason.

PERIOD 3

Fantilli took a shot through traffic to give the Blue Jackets a 4-3 lead at the 8:43 mark.

As the Sabres pulled the goalie, Marchenko secured the win for Columbus with an empty-net tally with 1:28 remaining.

Up Next

The Sabres return home to KeyBank Center for their preseason finale against the Pittsburgh Penguins at 7 p.m. on Friday. Tickets are available here.

Dan Dunleavy and Rob Ray will have the call on MSG and WGR 550, beginning with a pregame show at 6:30 p.m.