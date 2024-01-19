Luukkonen extends shutout streak in 3-0 win over Blackhawks

It’s also a testament to the work Luukkonen has put in throughout his career, having now played NHL games in four separate seasons.

“He’s very adamant about making himself better,” Sabres coach Don Granato said. “He’s using every experience that he’s been given, every opportunity he’s had over the last year to become better. He’ll be here early in the morning with Mike Bales, our goalie coach, wanting more clips. He’ll go on the ice early tomorrow wanting more drills and he’ll ask players to shoot on him more.

“… So, he’s doing the right things to make himself better. I just think we’re seeing the accumulation of him doing the right things over a longer period of time now.”

Luukkonen’s workload was light against Chicago, but the saves he made when called upon bought the Sabres time to score on their own chances against Blackhawks goaltender Arvid Soderblom. The game was tied 0-0 after the first period despite the Sabres owning a 13-4 shot advantage.

Buffalo finally broke through with 7:33 remaining in the second period, when Zemgus Girgensons deflected a Ryan Johnson shot taken from the half wall.

“When shots are like that, that’s when you have to kind of not get frustrated,” Girgensons said. “Just dial it back in for the second because you know you were doing the right things, you were getting good chances, and eventually you will get it in.”

JJ Peterka banked a shot from along the goal line in off Soderblom’s mask to double the Sabres’ lead early in the third period, then Rasmus Dahlin scored a power-play goal from the point after Philipp Kurashev was assessed a five-minute boarding major for a hit on Erik Johnson.

Luukkonen held it down from there, becoming the first Sabres goaltender to record consecutive shutouts since Carter Hutton in 2019.

“Back-to-back shutouts, I haven’t seen that in a while,” Girgensons, the longest-tenured Sabres player, said. “He definitely deserves it.”

Here’s more from the win.