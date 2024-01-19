Luukkonen extends shutout streak in 3-0 win over Blackhawks

The goaltender made 19 saves for his 2nd straight shutout.

20240118 Postgame Web
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen was serenaded by a group of fans from Czechia and Slovakia when he walked off the ice following practice last Friday.

The Buffalo Sabres’ Czech-Slovakia fan club has been in town throughout the team’s season-long, six-game homestand and came prepared with signature chants for many of the team’s players. Their chant for Luukkonen is simple – his full name, sung roughly to the tune of “When the Saints Go Marching In.”

The chant has become a hit among players and staff in the Sabres’ dressing room and – given Luukkonen’s performance with the fan club in town – a regular sound in KeyBank Center of late. It aired on the video board during and after the Sabres’ 3-0 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday, which saw Luukkonen make 19 saves for his second consecutive shutout.

“It’s unbelievable,” the goaltender said. “I love it. I think the other guys and trainers and everybody else might love it even more.”

The chant came at a perfect time, coinciding with one of the best stretches of Luukkonen’s young career. The 24-year-old’s shutout streak – currently at 157:55 dating back to the second period of a 1-0 loss to Vancouver last Saturday – is the ninth-longest in franchise history. He made 28 saves to blank the San Jose Sharks in a 3-0 win on Monday.

But Luukkonen’s consistency stems beyond his shutouts. He’s made four consecutive starts for the Sabres and owns a 5-1-0 record and a .956 save percentage in his last six games.

Luukkonen credited his success in part to the defense in front of him when he addressed his teammates after the game and again when he spoke to the media. His own confidence, meanwhile, has grown with his consistent playing time.

“I feel great,” he said. “It’s a great opportunity to play more now and kind of, it builds up your confidence when you … have good games in a row. You kind of get some flow to your game. So, just overall, it’s a great feeling.”

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen addresses the media

It’s also a testament to the work Luukkonen has put in throughout his career, having now played NHL games in four separate seasons.

“He’s very adamant about making himself better,” Sabres coach Don Granato said. “He’s using every experience that he’s been given, every opportunity he’s had over the last year to become better. He’ll be here early in the morning with Mike Bales, our goalie coach, wanting more clips. He’ll go on the ice early tomorrow wanting more drills and he’ll ask players to shoot on him more.

“… So, he’s doing the right things to make himself better. I just think we’re seeing the accumulation of him doing the right things over a longer period of time now.”

Luukkonen’s workload was light against Chicago, but the saves he made when called upon bought the Sabres time to score on their own chances against Blackhawks goaltender Arvid Soderblom. The game was tied 0-0 after the first period despite the Sabres owning a 13-4 shot advantage.

Buffalo finally broke through with 7:33 remaining in the second period, when Zemgus Girgensons deflected a Ryan Johnson shot taken from the half wall.

“When shots are like that, that’s when you have to kind of not get frustrated,” Girgensons said. “Just dial it back in for the second because you know you were doing the right things, you were getting good chances, and eventually you will get it in.”

JJ Peterka banked a shot from along the goal line in off Soderblom’s mask to double the Sabres’ lead early in the third period, then Rasmus Dahlin scored a power-play goal from the point after Philipp Kurashev was assessed a five-minute boarding major for a hit on Erik Johnson.

Luukkonen held it down from there, becoming the first Sabres goaltender to record consecutive shutouts since Carter Hutton in 2019.

“Back-to-back shutouts, I haven’t seen that in a while,” Girgensons, the longest-tenured Sabres player, said. “He definitely deserves it.”

Here’s more from the win.

Highlights from Sabres 3-0 win over Blackhawks

1. The Sabres finished the night 4-for-4 on the penalty kill and are now 12-for-12 in their last four games. Henri Jokiharju led the way with 4:18 of shorthanded ice time.

2. Ryan Johnson tallied a pair of assists for his first career multi-point game.

3. Erik Johnson did not return following the hit from Kurashev, which occurred along the end boards behind the Buffalo net with 14:41 remaining in the third period.

“Erik Johnson is going to be sore,” Granato said. “… He’s sore now and tomorrow we’ll have more.”

4. The Sabres were without forwards Dylan Cozens and Jeff Skinner and defenseman Mattias Samuelsson, all of whom are considered day to day with upper-body injuries. Granato did not rule out any of three players for Saturday’s game against Tampa Bay and said Skinner will practice with the team Friday.

5. The Sabres had a legendary goaltender in the building to witness Luukkonen’s performance. Dominik Hasek led the “Let’s Go Buffalo” chant prior to puck drop, then met with the Czech and Slovakia Fan Club after the game.

News Feed

buffalo sabres versus chicago blackhawks january 18 2024 at the horn recap game highlights postgame comments 

At the Horn | Sabres 3 - Blackhawks 0
buffalo sabres recall jacob bryson january 18 2024

Sabres recall Bryson from Rochester
buffalo sabres chicago blackhawks preview lineup starting goaltender ukko-pekka luukkonen dylan cozens 

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Blackhawks
buffalo sabres versus chicago blackhawks game night january 18 2024 how to watch players to watch ukko pekka luukkonen tage thompson casey mittelstadt

Game Night | Sabres vs. Blackhawks
what to expect at buffalo sabres kids takeover day 2024 tampa bay lightning

What to expect on the Sabres' annual Kids Takeover Day
buffalo sabres chicago blackhawks game rescheduled january 17 2024

Sabres game vs. Blackhawks rescheduled to Thursday, Jan. 18 at 7 p.m.
buffalo sabres sharpen up this weeks top headlines january 16 2024 team continues homestand amerks update prospects pipeline jiri kulich matt savoie isak rosen

Sharpen Up | Sabres continue homestand with wins in 4 of last 6 games 
buffalo sabres versus san jose sharks postgame report january 15 2024 ukko pekka luukkonen 2nd shutout of season casey mittelstadt records 3 points in win alex tuch jordan greenway

Luukkonen's 28-save shutout leads Sabres to victory over Sharks
buffalo sabres san jose sharks at the horn recap january 15 2024 casey mittelstadt ukko pekka luukkonen

At the Horn | Sabres 3 - Sharks 0
buffalo sabres recall defenseman kale clague from rochester americans january 15 2024

Sabres recall Clague from Amerks
buffalo sabres versus san jose sharks game preview january 15 2024 5 things to know ahead of the game mattias samuelsson rasmus dahlin

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Sharks
how to watch buffalo sabres san jose sharks january 15 2024

Game Day | Sabres vs. Sharks
buffalo sabres how to vote in the 2024 all star skills fan vote toronto february 2 2024 rasmus dahlin

How to vote Dahlin into the 2024 NHL All-Star Skills competition 
buffalo sabres vancouver canucks recap highlights ukko-pekka luukkonen january 13 2024

Sabres unable to solve Canucks goaltender Demko in shutout loss
buffalo sabres versus vancouver canucks at the horn recap january 13 2024 game highlights postgame comments ukko pekka luukkonen thatcher demko

At the Horn | Canucks 1 - Sabres 0 
buffalo sabres announce time change for game against san jose sharks monday january 15 2024

Start time for Sabres game vs. Sharks on Monday, Jan. 15 changed to 12 p.m.
buffalo sabres versus vancouver canucks game preview january 13 2024 5 things to know ahead of the matchup tage thompson jordan greenway

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Canucks 
how to watch buffalo sabres vs vancouver canucks january 13 2024

Game Night | Sabres vs. Canucks