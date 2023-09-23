'Forge a path forward' | Okposo speaks at 'Unstoppable Africa' conference in New York City

Kyle Okposo had every reason to jump at the opportunity when he was approached about joining a panel at the Global Africa Business Initiative’s “Unstoppable Africa” event, a conference organized by the United Nations Global Compact and held in New York City this past week.

Okposo’s father was born and raised in Nigeria, so the mission of the Global Africa Business Initiative – to capitalize on Africa’s potential as a global destination for business, trade, and investment – had a personal connection.

But Okposo also saw value in the opportunity to learn from the event’s extensive list of distinguished speakers, which featured business leaders, politicians, and philanthropists from around the world. In doing so, he picked up lessons he plans to apply to his everyday life – including as captain of the Sabres.

“For me, my life right now is being a Buffalo Sabre,” he said. “And so that’s how I’m going to apply it in my life, and I’m going to try and take some of these things that I learned and help this team become the best that it can be. I think that a lot of the lessons that I learned are very applicable and that’s what I’m going to try and continue to do. That’s what I’ve been trying to do for seven years.”

The opportunity had its roots in Okposo’s involvement in selecting Marty Walsh as executive director of the NHL Players Association earlier this year. From there, Okposo’s name reached the National Basketball Players Association, which was tasked with assembling an athlete panel for the Unstoppable Africa event.

Okposo was part of a panel titled “Empowering Athletes – An Entrepreneurial Mindset,” also featuring NFL player Ndamukong Suh and NBA player Gorgui Dieng and moderated by WNBA player Nneka Ogwumike. The theme of the panel was how athletes use their platforms to contribute to their own communities and how those methods can translate to promoting economic growth in Africa.

Watch an excerpt of Okposo’s message in the video below.