At the Horn | Sabres 4 - Flames 1

JJ Peterka scored the go-ahead goal with 8:57 remaining in the third period and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 32 saves to lead the Buffalo Sabres to a 4-1 win inside Scotiabank Saddledome on Sunday.

The win concluded a season-long, five-game road trip for the Sabres. They return to Buffalo for a five-game homestand trailing Washington by six points for the second wild card in the Eastern Conference.

The Sabres and Capitals have two head-to-head matchups remaining at KeyBank Center on April 2 and 11.

Peyton Krebs, Tage Thompson and Connor Clifton also scored for the Sabres. Thompson and Alex Tuch - both of whom assisted on Peterka's winning goal - extended their point streaks to five games.

Jonathan Huberdeau scored the lone goal for Calgary. Dustin Wolf made 25 saves.

Here’s the breakdown from the win.