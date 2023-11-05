At the Horn | Sabres 6 – Maple Leafs 4

Alex Tuch scored the go-ahead goal and the insurance tally late in the third to secure the Buffalo Sabres’ 6-4 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs in a back-and-forth battle at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday.

Five different Sabres found the scoresheet as JJ Peterka, Tage Thompson, Jeff Skinner, Jordan Greenway, and Tuch all tallied goals in the win.

Defenseman Ryan Johnson, who was recalled from the Rochester Americans on Saturday, recorded his first career point with the helper on Skinner’s goal.

Peterka (1+1) and Casey Mittelstadt (0+1) extended their individual point streaks to five and four games, respectively.

Goaltender Devon Levi finished with 25 stops on 29 shots in his first game back from a lower-body injury.

Auston Matthews tallied three of Toronto’s four goals while Mitch Marner added a goal and two assists. Maple Leafs goaltender Joseph Woll made 34 saves on 39 shots.