At the Horn | Sabres 6 - Kraken 2

Jeff Skinner recorded a hat trick while Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 32 saves to lead the Buffalo Sabres in a 6-2 win over the Seattle Kraken inside Climate Pledge Arena on Monday to open a back-to-back set.

Tage Thompson, Alex Tuch, and Owen Power also scored for the Sabres, who led 2-1 3:56 into the game and never relinquished their lead. Zemgus Girgensons added two assists in the victory.

Jordan Eberle and Matty Beniers tallied goals for the Kraken. Joey Daccord stopped one of four shots in the first period before Philipp Grubauer entered in relief, stopping 23 of 26 shots in 41:29 of action.

The Sabres have now won four of their last five games and moved within four points of the second Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference.