Sabres fight back to earn point in OT loss to Rangers

NEW YORK – The Buffalo Sabres fell behind twice in a physical matchup with the New York Rangers, but the group erased deficits on both occasions to force overtime and earn a point in a 4-3 loss to the Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Saturday.

After going down 2-0 with 4:25 left in the first, Buffalo responded just over a minute later with a goal from Rasmus Dahlin as Jordan Greenway rushed to a puck in the corner to keep the play alive and fed Dahlin in the slot to put the Sabres on the board.

The Sabres tied the score at 2-2 at the 1:42 mark of the second period, when Jack Quinn tallied his second of the season from Dylan Cozens and JJ Peterka.

“Good, very good effort,” Sabres coach Don Granato said. “Great atmosphere, obviously, tonight and we had to come back, we had to fight, we had to scratch, we had to fight a lot of different elements today and refocus on some different elements and stay focused, and I thought our guys did a great job with it.”