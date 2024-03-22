At the Horn | Oilers 8 - Sabres 3

Period 2, 19:12 – Zach Hyman from Mattias Ekholm and Connor McDavid (3-3)

Buffalo’s lead didn’t last long as Hyman scored with 47.9 seconds left on the clock to tie the score at 3-3. Ekholm took a shot from the point and Hyman deflected the puck over Luukkonen and into the net.

The two teams entered the locker room for the second intermission tied at 24 shots apiece.

Period 3, 4:38 – Darnell Nurse from Troy Stecher (4-3, EDM)

Edmonton put the pressure on in the Buffalo zone, causing Luukkonen to lose his stick beside the net. Nurse ripped a shot from the point and the puck deflected in front of the net and by Luukkonen to give the Oilers their first lead of the night at the 4:38 mark of the third.

Period 3, 5:40 – Mattias Ekholm from Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid (5-3, EDM)

The Oilers extended their lead to 5-3 just over a minute later after McDavid brought the puck down ice with speed. He passed to Draisaitl in the left circle before Draisaitl slipped a pass to Ekholm, who buried a one-timer from the slot.

Period 3, 15:18 – Zach Hyman from Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl (6-3, EDM)

Hyman recorded his second goal of the night from the slot off a feed from McDavid to put the Oilers up by three with 4:42 remaining.

Period 3, 16:58 – Ryan McLeod, unassisted (7-3, EDM)

The Oilers stripped the puck from Dahlin in their own zone to create a 2-on-1 in the other direction. McLeod held onto the puck and scored from the right circle with a shot just inside the far-side post to make it 7-3 with 3:02 to go.

Period 3, 0:10 – Connor Brown from Sam Carrick and Cody Ceci (8-3, EDM)

Brown tacked on Edmonton's eighth goal with 10 seconds left on the clock after he put away a rebound in front of the net.