At the Horn | Stars 3 - Sabres 2

Alex Tuch and Rasmus Dahlin scored in the first period to give the Buffalo Sabres a 2-1 lead over the Dallas Stars, but the Stars tallied two unanswered goals in the second to post a 3-2 win over the Sabres inside American Airlines Center on Tuesday.

Joe Pavelski scored the game-winning goal at the 7:08 mark of the middle frame. Jason Robertson and Wyatt Johnston also scored while Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger stopped 19 of 21 shots in the win.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 22 saves for Buffalo. JJ Peterka led the team with five shots and led all Sabres forwards in ice time, skating 22:24 in the loss.