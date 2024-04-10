At the Horn | Stars 3 - Sabres 2

Sabres close out their 2-game road trip with loss in Dallas.

By Katelyn Kardaman
@katelynkardaman Sabres.com

Alex Tuch and Rasmus Dahlin scored in the first period to give the Buffalo Sabres a 2-1 lead over the Dallas Stars, but the Stars tallied two unanswered goals in the second to post a 3-2 win over the Sabres inside American Airlines Center on Tuesday.

Joe Pavelski scored the game-winning goal at the 7:08 mark of the middle frame. Jason Robertson and Wyatt Johnston also scored while Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger stopped 19 of 21 shots in the win.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 22 saves for Buffalo. JJ Peterka led the team with five shots and led all Sabres forwards in ice time, skating 22:24 in the loss.

SCORING SUMMARY

Period 1, 4:09 – Alex Tuch from Henri Jokiharju and Bowen Byram (1-0, BUF)

The Sabres recorded the first two shots of the game before Tuch opened the scoring at the 4:09 mark of the opening period. Tuch led the Sabres into the Stars’ zone and fed JJ Peterka for a quick wrist shot from the right circle before he collected the rebound along the end boards and passed into space near the right wall. Byram picked up the loose puck and found Jokiharju for a one-timer from the point while Tuch crashed the net. The puck deflected off Tuch’s leg and into the net to give Buffalo an early 1-0 lead.

Alex Tuch gives Sabres 1-0 lead

Period 1, 6:15 – Jason Robertson from Roope Hintz (1-1)

The Stars had an answer just over two minutes later as the Sabres were unable to clear the puck out of the defensive zone. Hintz picked off a pass by Byram and fed the puck to Robertson, who extended his out beside the net to tip the puck past Luukkonen.

Period 1, 9:38 – Rasmus Dahlin from Owen Power and Peyton Krebs (2-1, BUF)

Dallas thought it took the lead 44 seconds later after Mason Marchment deflected the puck into the net, but the goal was overturned when video review determined that the puck was deflected in by a high stick.

Dahlin gave the Sabres a 2-1 lead at the 9:38 mark of the first, taking advantage of a Dallas change as he buried a quick wrist shot on the rush.

He nearly scored again in the final seconds of the period but the puck deflected off the post after time expired.

Rasmus Dahlin scores 20th goal of season

Period 2, 3:38 – Wyatt Johnston from Thomas Harley (2-2)

The Stars tied the score 3:38 into the second, when Johnston set up in the slot and backhanded the puck into the net off a feed from Harley to pick up his team-leading 32nd goal of the season.

Period 2, 6:46 – Joe Pavelski from Chris Tanev and Thomas Harley (3-2, DAL)

Pavelski gave Dallas its first lead of the night just over three minutes later with a deflection in front of the net which beat Luukkonen past his left skate with traffic in front.

The Sabres scored with 2:56 remaining in the second but the Stars challenged the play and the goal was overturned as the puck was brought down with a high-stick by Dahlin prior to the goal.

UP NEXT

The Sabres will travel home to Buffalo for their final home game of the season. They will host the Washington Capitals at KeyBank Center on Thursday for Fan Appreciation Night. 

Tickets are available here.

Pregame coverage on MSG/MSG+ begins at 6:30 p.m. with puck drop scheduled for 7. Radio coverage can be found on WGR 550.

